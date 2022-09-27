Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
wortfm.org
Parks & Landmarks: Fall Fun at Carver-Roehl County Park (Web Exclusive!)
You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. Over the past week, I’ve been listening to more of WORT’s evening programming than I usually do. My goal was to generally know our content better, so I could better talk about it for the pledge drive, but I’ve noticed some specific things along the way.
wortfm.org
Of Bread and Puppets in Mazomanie
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Liz DiNovella, Marcia and Jacob, hosts of Bread and Puppets join to talk about Bread and Puppets and preview the event tonight in Mazomanie!. More on Bread and Puppets https://breadandpuppet.org/. Listen in Madison at 89.9FM or online anywhere at wortfm.org. Support your community...
wortfm.org
Anne Winkler-Morey, “Allegiance to Winds and Waters: Bicycling the Political Divides of the United States.”
Stu welcomes Madison native Anne Winkler-Morey for a conversation about her book Allegiance to Winds and Waters: Bicycling the Political Divides of the United States, the narrative of the 12,000-mile bicycle trip she and her husband David took around the perimeter of the United States over 14 months in 2011-2012. It was quite an experience, and the book is as interesting as the endeavor.
wortfm.org
Favre, Dude, Welfare Fraud? Come On.
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Liz DiNovella, Author and Journalist, Julie DiCaro from Deadspin joins us to talk sports and the hazards of being a woman in them. Julie is the author of the book “Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America”. More on...
wortfm.org
MTI Calls for Robust Noise Study of F-35s
The union representing Madison’s teachers is calling on county officials to conduct a more robust study of the noise impacts that the incoming F-35s will have on area students. The letter, sent by leaders of Madison Teachers Inc, or MTI, was addressed to County Executive Joe Parisi, who did...
wortfm.org
Iranian Protesters Honor Mahsa Amini and Show Solidarity
Earlier this month, Mahsa Amini was killed by Iranian police after she was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. The incident sparked massive protests across the country, leading to police cracking down on Iranian citizens and cutting off internet access in the country. Here in Madison, a group of Iranian...
wortfm.org
School Lunches Go Downhill
At the peak of the pandemic, the U.S. government’s Seamless Summer Option provided waivers and additional funding for schools across the country to provide free lunches to all students, not just those deemed as “needy.” The program was wildly successful – but in recent months, waivers have expired and funding has dried up. To add insult to injury, with food suppliers struggling, school meals that are still available are unappetizing and of dubious quality. In Madison, parents have complained about schools passing off Cheez-Its as lunch food. In Milwaukee, Students with Youth Empowered in the Struggle or YES has held rallies protesting poorly cooked, low-quality, downright inedible food. Erin Gretzinger has written several articles for Wisconsin Watch’s new series, Beyond Hunger, which looks at food issues around the state.
wortfm.org
New Report Sheds Light on how Employment Inequality Affects Black Workers in Madison
A new report finds that employers in the Madison area are routinely failing to hire or promote Black people to leadership positions. Because of this, Black workers in Madison have ended up in lower paying and less professionally rewarding jobs than their non-Black counterparts. Using publicly available data and surveys,...
wortfm.org
Something Stinky This Way Comes: Parisi Proposes New Community Manure Processing Facility
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and members of the Clean Lakes Alliance met today in front of the county’s Natural Gas Plant at the Dane County Landfill, which helps ship renewable natural gas created from methane across the country. There, they proposed a new initiative to address manure runoff in Dane County’s lakes and streams.
wortfm.org
Dane County Bars Contracting with Agencies Enforcing Abortion Ban
In May, the Dane County Board passed a resolution condemning Wisconsin’s 19-century abortion ban. While that resolution was more symbolic than substantive, last week, the board took a more tangible step. Last Thursday, the Dane County Board passed an ordinance limiting the county from giving any money to groups...
