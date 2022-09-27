At the peak of the pandemic, the U.S. government’s Seamless Summer Option provided waivers and additional funding for schools across the country to provide free lunches to all students, not just those deemed as “needy.” The program was wildly successful – but in recent months, waivers have expired and funding has dried up. To add insult to injury, with food suppliers struggling, school meals that are still available are unappetizing and of dubious quality. In Madison, parents have complained about schools passing off Cheez-Its as lunch food. In Milwaukee, Students with Youth Empowered in the Struggle or YES has held rallies protesting poorly cooked, low-quality, downright inedible food. Erin Gretzinger has written several articles for Wisconsin Watch’s new series, Beyond Hunger, which looks at food issues around the state.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO