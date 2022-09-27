ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parks & Landmarks: Fall Fun at Carver-Roehl County Park (Web Exclusive!)

You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. Over the past week, I’ve been listening to more of WORT’s evening programming than I usually do. My goal was to generally know our content better, so I could better talk about it for the pledge drive, but I’ve noticed some specific things along the way.
Of Bread and Puppets in Mazomanie

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Liz DiNovella, Marcia and Jacob, hosts of Bread and Puppets join to talk about Bread and Puppets and preview the event tonight in Mazomanie!. More on Bread and Puppets https://breadandpuppet.org/. Listen in Madison at 89.9FM or online anywhere at wortfm.org. Support your community...
Anne Winkler-Morey, “Allegiance to Winds and Waters: Bicycling the Political Divides of the United States.”

Stu welcomes Madison native Anne Winkler-Morey for a conversation about her book Allegiance to Winds and Waters: Bicycling the Political Divides of the United States, the narrative of the 12,000-mile bicycle trip she and her husband David took around the perimeter of the United States over 14 months in 2011-2012. It was quite an experience, and the book is as interesting as the endeavor.
Favre, Dude, Welfare Fraud? Come On.

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Liz DiNovella, Author and Journalist, Julie DiCaro from Deadspin joins us to talk sports and the hazards of being a woman in them. Julie is the author of the book “Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America”. More on...
MTI Calls for Robust Noise Study of F-35s

The union representing Madison’s teachers is calling on county officials to conduct a more robust study of the noise impacts that the incoming F-35s will have on area students. The letter, sent by leaders of Madison Teachers Inc, or MTI, was addressed to County Executive Joe Parisi, who did...
Iranian Protesters Honor Mahsa Amini and Show Solidarity

Earlier this month, Mahsa Amini was killed by Iranian police after she was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. The incident sparked massive protests across the country, leading to police cracking down on Iranian citizens and cutting off internet access in the country. Here in Madison, a group of Iranian...
School Lunches Go Downhill

At the peak of the pandemic, the U.S. government’s Seamless Summer Option provided waivers and additional funding for schools across the country to provide free lunches to all students, not just those deemed as “needy.” The program was wildly successful – but in recent months, waivers have expired and funding has dried up. To add insult to injury, with food suppliers struggling, school meals that are still available are unappetizing and of dubious quality. In Madison, parents have complained about schools passing off Cheez-Its as lunch food. In Milwaukee, Students with Youth Empowered in the Struggle or YES has held rallies protesting poorly cooked, low-quality, downright inedible food. Erin Gretzinger has written several articles for Wisconsin Watch’s new series, Beyond Hunger, which looks at food issues around the state.
Dane County Bars Contracting with Agencies Enforcing Abortion Ban

In May, the Dane County Board passed a resolution condemning Wisconsin’s 19-century abortion ban. While that resolution was more symbolic than substantive, last week, the board took a more tangible step. Last Thursday, the Dane County Board passed an ordinance limiting the county from giving any money to groups...
