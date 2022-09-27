ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills will use Dolphins loss as learning experience: 'That's all we can do'

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbt98_0iBsRH2G00

The Buffalo Bills fell 21-19 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, though it was not for any lack of opportunities.

Despite a string of injuries prior to and during Sunday’s game, the Bills dominated time of possession 40:40 to 19:20 and put up 497 total offensive yards yet came up short on points scored

“When you look at the difference in the game, I think we had almost 500 yards to their 212, roughly,” head coach Sean McDermott said to the press. “You should win those games.”

Buffalo also had a chance at a couple of game-winning drives.

In their second to last possession, Josh Allen would lead the offense 72 yards on 17 plays. Though he would miss on fourth-and-goal with around two minutes left on the clock on a touchdown pass attempt to Isaiah McKenzie that skipped on the ground. This followed another near TD toss to Gabe Davis in the 3rd quarter as well.

Allen would finish with 400 yards and two TDs on 42 of 63 passing along with 47 yards carrying the ball. Yet the lessons learned from the loss are what stood out most to the QB.

“We’ll learn from this one tomorrow, take it on the chin, and prepare for next week,” Allen said while addressing the media. “That’s all we can do. We can move forward. We’re 2-1. I’d like to be 3-0. But 2-1, we can still accomplish everything we want to accomplish.”

In their final drive of the game, another play involving McKenzie and Allen came up short on execution, ultimately costing the team the last chance for victory.

Only this time, the receiver played more of a role.

Though he would finish the day with 76 yards on seven catches with a TD, McKenzie experienced a lapse in gameplay judgment.

With time running out and the Dolphins up by two points, the WR caught a pass at the Miami 41-yard line but was not able to get out of bounds to stop the clock. Allen and the offense then ran out of time while scrambling to line up and spike the ball to give K Tyler Bass a chance at booting the game-winning points.

“We fought,” McKenzie said to the press. “We didn’t come out with the win, but we’re gonna learn from it.”

The Bills will turn to prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday, October 2nd, and will host the Dolphins in Orchard Park on Sunday, December 18th for their second meeting of the season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Miami Dolphins
