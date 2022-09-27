Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WTOL-TV
WATCH: Bodycam video shows aftermath of car crash that injured Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Newly released video is shedding light on the aftermath of Monday's car crash that left Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger injured. Body camera footage from the Medina County Sheriff's Office shows Garrett and the woman both on the ground after the...
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least six times since joining the team in 2017. Additionally, multiple tickets show Garrett...
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catching Rays in postseason could put Terry Francona in an uncomfortable spot: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The relationship between Guardians manager Terry Francona and Rays skipper Kevin Cash could take center stage if Cleveland and Tampa wind up meeting in the wild card round of Major League Baseball’s 2022 postseason. Francona joked with reporters Monday that he won’t be asking Cash,...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA・
Seth Wickersham: Stefanski is a stabilizing force; Browns in a really good position, won't be keeping Deshaun off the field
Seth Wickersham talks about the Browns’ quarterback situation with Jacoby Brissett’s early season success, why he would be shocked if Deshaun Watson isn’t on the field the moment he returns from suspension, Kevin Stefanski’s personality and more.
Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor
Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
Photos: Glimpse of Cavs team in new uniforms ahead of preseason
The Cavs held their annual media day Monday, giving a first glimpse at the 2022-22 Cavs in their new uniforms.
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Browns Offense is Humming
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett followed a promising showing against the New York Jets with an even better showing on Thursday night against the Steelers. Brissett finished with a 90.4 passing grade, per PFF, and 92.5 overall. He was the highest graded player of the game and for good reason.
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Jets’ Robert Saleh confirms ‘surreal’ call from Donald Trump after Week 2 stunner vs. Browns
Read into this what you want. Former President Donald Trump called Jets head coach Robert Saleh following New York’s Week 2 comeback win against the Cleveland Browns. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saleh confirmed the story Monday on The Michael Kay Show. Per ESNY:. “Love him...
Several Cleveland Browns players part of NFL helmet-decal program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.
Comments / 0