Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem

The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
CLEVELAND, OH
#The Cleveland Browns#Steelers#American Football
Yardbarker

Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor

Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns Offense is Humming

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett followed a promising showing against the New York Jets with an even better showing on Thursday night against the Steelers. Brissett finished with a 90.4 passing grade, per PFF, and 92.5 overall. He was the highest graded player of the game and for good reason.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Several Cleveland Browns players part of NFL helmet-decal program

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.
CLEVELAND, OH

