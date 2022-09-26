Read full article on original website
The Extra Point: Central Phenix City vs Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves found themselves in second place in 7A region two entering Thursday’s matchup against the 4-2 Central Phenix City Red Devils. A win could have propelled Dothan to a place that they have not been to in quite a few years. Dothan claws back, but Central Phenix City takes […]
Troy Messenger
Area football games moved to Thursday
Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
WSFA
Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among...
whopam.com
Updated: Man shot early Thursday morning in Russellville
An arrest has been made in connection with an early Thursday morning shooting incident on Cornelius Street in Russellville. Russellville police have charged 33-year old Isaiah Hampton of Russellville with assault in the first-degree and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, alleging he fired multiple shots into the rear of a home in the 200 block of Cornelius, with one round striking Ronald Dilliha and sending him to an area hospital.
Over $1.6 million secured for Western KY development
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Delta Regional Authority will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky. Two of those projects are in our area of Kentucky, in Henderson and Greenville. Congress created the Delta Regional Authority in 2000 to promote economic growth in the eight-state region bordering the Mississippi River through projects supporting […]
Texas window and door manufacturer to invest $16M in Hopkinsville plant and create 203 jobs
The 100,000-square-foot spec building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I will become a manufacturing and distribution hub for a window and door manufacturer that plans to employ 203 full-time workers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors will invest approximately $16 million in the facility. Based in...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested on DUI charge
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man in Bowling Green was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Yesterday, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to EZ Liquor for an intoxicated driver. Officials stated they received a report of a man in a hospital gown driving a black Cadillac CTS who drove through the drive through, almost hit the building and attempted to make a purchase.
whopam.com
Two indicted in Logan County murder
The two individuals recently charged in connection with the death of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County have been indicted by a grand jury. According to a news release, 24-year-old Maleek Goodson has been indicted for murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender. The co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, was indicted for complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence, complicity to first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender.
WBKO
Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
k105.com
Morgantown man arrested after trying to pay with counterfeit bill
The Morgantown Police Department arrested a Butler County man after he tried to pay for items with a counterfeit bill. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Sunday officers were dispatched to Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street after Michael McPherson, of Morgantown, attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From Roof
A man was flown to the hospital after falling from a roof on Duffy Street in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a man fell 12 to 15 feet from a roof landing on concrete. The man was taken by ambulance to Pembroke Elementary School to meet with...
wkdzradio.com
Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
Crews put out truck engulfed in flames in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a vehicle fire over the weekend in near Whitesville. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Masonville Fire Department along with the Daviess County Fire Department were dispatched to a truck on fire in the 7600 block of Highway 762. Officials say they found […]
WSFA
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
WSFA
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
wdhn.com
Ross Clark Cir. construction update
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—MidSouth Construction will continue construction efforts toward the construction of the new northbound service road and the installation of new storm drainpipes along the East side of Ross Clark Circle between Montgomery Highway and McDonald’s. Each business impacted by the construction will have continuous driveway access...
wtvy.com
Southeast Health updates visitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health has update their visitation policy. As we learn to live in a world where the transmission of COVID-19 may always be present, Southeast Health continues to strive for a safe, healthy environment for patients, visitors, and staff. Beginning October 3, here’s what you can...
wtvy.com
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ken Klein spent 10 years on active military duty, another 10 in the reserves, and followed that with his distinguished stint in civil service. He has dedicated most of his 78 years to the U.S. government, but now wonders if his government is as loyal to him.
wtvy.com
Elba police investigate teens death
Attorneys claim there is no evidence that would persuade a judge to sentence Koston McWaters to capital punishment. Due to the threat of inclement weather, some Wiregrass football games have been rescheduled. Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for Hurricane Ian evacuees. Updated: 6 hours ago. The path of Hurricane Ian...
