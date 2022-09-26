An arrest has been made in connection with an early Thursday morning shooting incident on Cornelius Street in Russellville. Russellville police have charged 33-year old Isaiah Hampton of Russellville with assault in the first-degree and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, alleging he fired multiple shots into the rear of a home in the 200 block of Cornelius, with one round striking Ronald Dilliha and sending him to an area hospital.

RUSSELLVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO