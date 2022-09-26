Read full article on original website
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping
One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
One juvenile arrested after fight at Perry Hall High School, say police
PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — A juvenile was arrested after Baltimore County Police were called to Perry Hall High School because of a fight this afternoon, according to the police department. Police say the School Resource Officer called for more officers at about 2:45 p.m. because of the fight.
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself
A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Reward doubled for information that leads to suspect's arrest in Aryeh Wolf's murder
WASHINGTON (7News) — A reward was doubled for information that would help police find a man wanted in the murder of a 25-year-old Baltimore man, Metropolitan Police Department officials announced Wednesday. D.C. police are on the lookout for the suspect wanted in the murder of Aryeh Wolf, who was...
Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents
One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say. Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore: Police
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight in Baltimore, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway, where they were met by a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and a second woman who was struck in the arm.
