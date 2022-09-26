BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO