ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odenton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
foxbaltimore.com

Two residences and one vehicle struck in overnight gunfire, police say

Severn, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire early this morning in Severn. Police said shots were fired at approximately 1 a.m., and officers found multiple shell casings in front of the two residences in the 1700 block of Village Square Court.
SEVERN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
City
Odenton, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Odenton, MD
Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping

One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

At least six shot - four of them women - during violent Baltimore night

BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself

A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents

One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say. Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman in critical condition after double shooting in Fells Point

BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition and another is hurt after a shooting in Fells Point, one of the city's most popular entertainment districts.One of those victims was shot in the head, the other in the arm. Baltimore police have not released a lot of details about what led up to this shooting. But cellphone video of the scene to shows a pretty large crime scene at the corner of Aliceanna Street and South Broadway. Officers responded at about 1:05 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Broadway, a popular block of bars and restaurants, for the shooting....
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy