Baltimore, MD

fox5dc.com

Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Maryland Developer Involving Multifamily Housing Complexes

Per the Office of the U.S. Attotney, District of Maryland: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced today that Maryland-based developer Stavrou Associates, Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to build 11 multi-family housing complexes in Maryland with required accessible features for people with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make extensive retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the complexes.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
montanarightnow.com

Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

Prestigious cancer doctor at center of several dine-and-dash cases

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run-in with the law in Rhode Island isn’t adding up after his career of service spanning more than two decades was revealed. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested Friday in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He is accused...
WOONSOCKET, RI
DC News Now

Pro Bono Day promotes free legal services in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — If you live in Maryland, Monday was “pro bono” day  – Latin for “public good.” The Bar Associations of Maryland provide legal aid for free.  Legal aid is available to those who cannot afford a lawyer, and the Washington County bar association and department of social services take the […]
FREDERICK, MD
WBOC

Millions Coming to Maryland to Help Create Affordable Rental Housing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Nearly $32 million in project awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Twenty-one total awards were given out, including to 12...
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

FEMA deploys team to Virginia ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impacts

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WSET) — FEMA has deployed a team to Virginia ahead of Hurricane Ian’s to assist in the potential impact on the Commonwealth. FEMA Region 3 has deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team- 1 to support the Commonwealth of Virginia ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. The IMAT team will assist with the coordination of planning and response operations with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
92Q

Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees

Big news for Baltimore County educators! Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that our educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system they will be getting a pay increase this year. Their new salary increase is apart of  a $76 million plan, where employees will get a 3 percent cost of living increase, […] The post Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

