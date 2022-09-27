ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
Jake Wells

New York households to payments get up to $1,050

Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
localsyr.com

Saving money on energy bills this season

(WSYR-TV) — The utilities are warning that energy bills could go up by 40% or more this winter. However, there are ways to save money. State grants can help bring those costs down. You just need to know how to tap into them. Don Shelter is the owner of Energy Savers here in Central New York, and his business can help you cut those energy costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wrrv.com

The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection

Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
CARS
buffalorising.com

Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
ASTRONOMY
97.5 WTBD

New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
WILDLIFE
mylittlefalls.com

New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled

The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor

For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

