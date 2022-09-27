Read full article on original website
Heating Tax Breaks For Some Families In Western New York?
The winter of 2022-23 is going to be a record setter but not for what we are used to seeing. Sure, we will get lots of snow. But the bigger story of this upcoming season will be the cost to heat your home. We are all trying to stay afloat...
New York Gets Applications for 6X the Number of Available Pot Shop Licenses
As the deadline has passed for requesting licenses to legally sell recreational marijuana in New York State, regulators say more than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied. New York plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past marijuana-related convictions...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
New York households to payments get up to $1,050
Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
localsyr.com
Saving money on energy bills this season
(WSYR-TV) — The utilities are warning that energy bills could go up by 40% or more this winter. However, there are ways to save money. State grants can help bring those costs down. You just need to know how to tap into them. Don Shelter is the owner of Energy Savers here in Central New York, and his business can help you cut those energy costs.
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
Canada Is Lifting Travel Restrictions and Upstate New Yorkers Are Ecstatic
It has been a long two years for Upstate New Yorkers who have friends, family, and property in Canada as many have not been able to cross the border due to COVID travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government. With Upstate New York's close proximity to Canada, many have been...
wrrv.com
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
Don’t miss these dates for all the upcoming hunting seasons in Upstate New York
Several hunting seasons open soon, giving hunters of all ages across New York state a chance to bag squirrels, rabbits, hares, whitetail deer, bear, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite quail, ducks, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, gray and red foxes, skunks, opossum, and weasels. Here’s a comprehensive list to keep track of all...
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices
Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
Gotham Gazette
The Issues Dominating the 2022 Election for New York Governor: Where The Candidates Stand
This is Part 2 of a two-part article on the issues dominating the 2022 general election for New York Governor between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. Read Part 1 here. As Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin face off in this year’s...
buffalorising.com
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
mylittlefalls.com
New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled
The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country
USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online. New York State has gotten a shout-out in...
Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor
For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? What Impacts Devastating Storm Will Have on the Tri-State
As Florida deals with the worst of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Florida with 150 mph winds, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state down the road. In short: Not much, fortunately, aside from a possibly soggy start to the weekend.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
