2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
Don Shelby takes WCCO for tour of almost no-waste, no-fossil fuels house
MINNEAPOLIS -- Ethics. It's a thing Journalist Don Shelby knows a thing or two about. Ethics guided Don Shelby's days as a journalist.So it shouldn't surprise you that a particular ethic guided the blueprint of his dream home."There was a house, an 1890s cabin, on this property. Every usable stick that was in that house is in the side of this house," Shelby told WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh.From the barn beam floors to the treasures on top of them, Shelby's guiding principle was zero waste, zero fossil fuels ... or at least get pretty close.The windows, for instance, aren't reused, but...
Duluth’s Bayfront On List Of Parking Lot Closures For Maintenance Work, September 20-23
Sure it's inconvenient, but it needs to happen at some point. The City of Duluth is alerting the general public about a variety of parking lot closures over the next few days to allow work crews the ability to do some general maintenance on them. The work will happen between...
Tips for getting your lawn and garden ready for winter
MINNEAPOLIS -- With the threat for frost in the forecast for much of the Twin Cities metro and beyond, experts suggest now is the time to make sure your gardens and lawns are ready.Many already know one of the main tips -- making sure to bring in house plants and covers others outside -- but fall is a good time make sure your yard is ready for next year. Matt Holen at Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis said now is the time to over-seed. He said putting some grass seed down now will help your lawn stay strong throughout the winter and look...
What Duluth Project Made MNDOT’s Transportation Spending Plan?
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has approved funding for a Planning Assistance contract to help with long-range planning. Thirteen communities across the state are included on the list to get their share of $400,000 in consultation support. And while the majority of these funding grants are settled near the Twin Cities Metro or to the south of us, one Twin Ports project was included.
Tool of the Week: Jill Underly and her bad math
MADISON — Wisconsin has a problem. It has an education chief that doesn’t do math. In fact, Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly won’t even talk about the math. As in, the alarmingly low math proficiency scores of the 811,000 children under her guidance. In her...
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
