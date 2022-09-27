ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase

Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Cryptos Rise, Even as Stocks Falter; Token2049 Conference Signals Singapore’s Resurgence as a Crypto Hub

Prices: Cryptos rose gently even as equities suffered through another dreary day. Insights: Token2049 Conference highlights Singapore's resurgence as a crypto and business hub. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting...
Money

What is a Crypto Wallet?

Crypto wallets are digital tools or physical devices meant to safeguard access to your digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Wallets are able to locate your crypto on the blockchain and receive transactions from others by using distinct codes. Like exchanges, these tools are an essential component of the crypto ecosystem that users should familiarize themselves with before or as they begin to invest in this type of asset.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CoinTelegraph

What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum if traditional markets break?

Michael J. Burry, the financial wizard who was portrayed in the movie "The Big Short," is known for predicting crises. For instance, his investment fund made billions from the 2008 housing crash, and Burry liquidated almost his entire portfolio during the 2Q of 2022. Given that no one seems to...
CoinTelegraph

LBank Exchange will list Genesis Token (GTN) on Sept. 29, 2022

Internet City, Dubai, Sept. 26, 2022 — LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on Sept. 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on Sept. 29, 2022. Based on...
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
CoinTelegraph

Institutional appetite continues to grow amid bear market — BitMEX CEO

In a recent interview, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner shared his thoughts about institutional investors who, in his view, still have an appetite for crypto and Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Sept. 28, the crypto executive told Cointelegraph that there has not been a “single slowdown of institutional push into crypto” during this bear market.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Bitkub targeted by Thai SEC with wash trading claims

Thailand’s largest crypto exchange Bitkub has come under regulatory scrutiny from the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over falsifying and creating artificial trading volume on its platform. The Thai SEC ordered legal action against the crypto exchange and two individuals, alleging the crypto platform was involved in...
CoinTelegraph

Circle Product VP: USDC chain expansion part of ‘multichain’ vision

USD Coin (USDC) issuers Circle have announced that it will soon roll out its stablecoin across five additional networks including Polkadot, Optimism, Near, Arbitrum and Cosmos. The firm first dropped the news at the Converge22 event on Sept. 28 and noted that support for most of these blockchains will be...
CoinTelegraph

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns

According to a new press release published on Tuesday, Alex Mashinsky, CEO of troubled crypto lender Celsius Network, has resigned effective immediately. In explaining the decision, Mashinsky wrote:. “I regret that my continued role as CEO has become an increasing distraction, and I am very sorry about the difficult financial...
CoinTelegraph

The path moving forward for ex-Ethereum miners remains unclear

It’s been nearly two weeks since Ethereum made its historic transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, and some ex-ETH miners say they remain clueless on how to move forward. Following the Merge, many took to crypto Twitter to discuss what they believe will happen to these former Ethereum miners. On...
todaynftnews.com

Discovering Primal, the delegated blockchain with infinite possibilities

Primal is the very first delegated representative blockchain that offers multi-chain attributes with a flawless cross-chain decentralized world that enables immediate in-chain exchange or conversion as well as a range of anticipated decentralized ways of living. Primal strives to create a blockchain that offers a platform to engage, manage, interact...
