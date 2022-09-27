Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase
Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Rise, Even as Stocks Falter; Token2049 Conference Signals Singapore’s Resurgence as a Crypto Hub
Prices: Cryptos rose gently even as equities suffered through another dreary day. Insights: Token2049 Conference highlights Singapore's resurgence as a crypto and business hub. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting...
What is a Crypto Wallet?
Crypto wallets are digital tools or physical devices meant to safeguard access to your digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Wallets are able to locate your crypto on the blockchain and receive transactions from others by using distinct codes. Like exchanges, these tools are an essential component of the crypto ecosystem that users should familiarize themselves with before or as they begin to invest in this type of asset.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
With Decentralization Becoming A Major Condition In Crypto, Where Do Today's Exchanges Stand?
In the world of cryptocurrencies, it seems that centralized exchanges are a dime a dozen. Many of these initiatives seem to follow a cookie-cutter approach which has resulted in a sea of ‘different’ exchanges that suffer from the same hurdles in UI, UX, customer service, and onboarding. However,...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum fork token ETHPoW climbs 150% after smart contract hack — A fakeout rally?
ETHW has logged a significant price rebound despite its blockchain network, ETHPoW, suffering a smart contract hack in the first week after its launch. ETHW rebounded more than 150% eight days after the attack and traded for around $10.30 on Sept. 27. Fundamentally, this suggests that traders ignored the hack...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
CoinTelegraph
What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum if traditional markets break?
Michael J. Burry, the financial wizard who was portrayed in the movie "The Big Short," is known for predicting crises. For instance, his investment fund made billions from the 2008 housing crash, and Burry liquidated almost his entire portfolio during the 2Q of 2022. Given that no one seems to...
CoinTelegraph
LBank Exchange will list Genesis Token (GTN) on Sept. 29, 2022
Internet City, Dubai, Sept. 26, 2022 — LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on Sept. 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on Sept. 29, 2022. Based on...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
CoinTelegraph
Institutional appetite continues to grow amid bear market — BitMEX CEO
In a recent interview, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner shared his thoughts about institutional investors who, in his view, still have an appetite for crypto and Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Sept. 28, the crypto executive told Cointelegraph that there has not been a “single slowdown of institutional push into crypto” during this bear market.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Bitkub targeted by Thai SEC with wash trading claims
Thailand’s largest crypto exchange Bitkub has come under regulatory scrutiny from the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over falsifying and creating artificial trading volume on its platform. The Thai SEC ordered legal action against the crypto exchange and two individuals, alleging the crypto platform was involved in...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, British pound trading volume soars 1,150% as UK’s currency risks dollar parity
Bitcoin (BTC) will see increased interest from the United Kingdom “very quickly” as fiat currency volatility makes BTC look like a stablecoin. That was the conclusion from Gabor Gurbacs, strategy adviser at investment giant VanEck, who was one of many flagging Bitcoin’s appeal over the pound this week.
CoinTelegraph
Circle Product VP: USDC chain expansion part of ‘multichain’ vision
USD Coin (USDC) issuers Circle have announced that it will soon roll out its stablecoin across five additional networks including Polkadot, Optimism, Near, Arbitrum and Cosmos. The firm first dropped the news at the Converge22 event on Sept. 28 and noted that support for most of these blockchains will be...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns
According to a new press release published on Tuesday, Alex Mashinsky, CEO of troubled crypto lender Celsius Network, has resigned effective immediately. In explaining the decision, Mashinsky wrote:. “I regret that my continued role as CEO has become an increasing distraction, and I am very sorry about the difficult financial...
CoinTelegraph
The path moving forward for ex-Ethereum miners remains unclear
It’s been nearly two weeks since Ethereum made its historic transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, and some ex-ETH miners say they remain clueless on how to move forward. Following the Merge, many took to crypto Twitter to discuss what they believe will happen to these former Ethereum miners. On...
todaynftnews.com
Discovering Primal, the delegated blockchain with infinite possibilities
Primal is the very first delegated representative blockchain that offers multi-chain attributes with a flawless cross-chain decentralized world that enables immediate in-chain exchange or conversion as well as a range of anticipated decentralized ways of living. Primal strives to create a blockchain that offers a platform to engage, manage, interact...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Outrage as SEC Claims All Ethereum Transactions Happen in USA
As ETH dropped and the SEC loomed, the NFT community celebrated the first International NFT Day on Tuesday. The price of Ethereum was reeling this week after predictions that the merge would be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario largely played out. Over on Crypto Twitter,...
