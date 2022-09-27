ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

WJHL

Lakeway Christian Schools looking toward long-term expansion

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been two years since Lakeway Christian Schools from Morristown first opened by the Tri-Cities Airport, taking over for the failing Tri-Cities Christian School. Under Lakeway, the new school became the Tri-Cities Christian Academy. The move north from Hamblen County positioned Lakeway for more growth. It did not take […]
Johnson City Press

Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now

BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
WJHL

Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
WJHL

New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
Kingsport Times-News

Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive

KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
WJHL

Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, […]
wcyb.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County

SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
WJHL

Meet the Candidates: Kate Craig for Tennessee Senate District 3

News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election. Below is the response we received from Kate Craig, who is running for the Tennessee Senate District 3 seat. Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. […]
WJHL

Food City breaks ground on new Clintwood store

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A new Food City location is coming to Dickenson County. On Tuesday, company officials broke ground at the site of the upcoming store at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood. A release from Food City states the 45,000-square foot supermarket will replace the current store in Clintwood. […]
WJHL

New boat ramp coming to Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
Kingsport Times-News

Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon

ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
WYSH AM 1380

Farms across Tennessee offer outdoor family activities this fall

(TN Department of Agriculture) Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more...
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
WJHL

New to Town: La Casa Vieja

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
Johnson City Press

Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
WJHL

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
