Election 2022: Two Candidates Running for Cold Spring Mayor
COLD SPRING -- Two people are running for mayor of Cold Spring. Council member Doug Schmitz is challenging the incumbent Dave Heinen. Dave Heinen is seeking his third term as mayor. He also is a retired fire fighter and former city council member. Heinen says he would like to be...
Election 2022: 5 People Running for 2 Cold Spring Council Seats
COLD SPRING -- There are five candidates running for two seats on the Cold Spring City Council. Mike Fall, Stephanie Ferguson, Ryan Hennen, Thomas LeGassa and Paul Waletzko are all vying for a chance to serve their community. MIKE FALL:. Mike Fall is one of two incumbents in this race....
Waite Park To Consider Extension on Mining Moratorium
WAITE PARK - (WJON News) Waite Park officials will consider an extension to their current mining moratorium at a special city council meeting Friday. A public hearing will be held on the moratorium extension inside city hall at 4:15 p.m. Last year, the council approved a one-year moratorium on permits...
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes they know who made "swatting call"
(Alexandria, MN)-- The Alexandria Area School District was one of 14 school districts around the state that had a swatting incident last week. Alexandria Chief of Police Scott Kent said they do believe they know who placed the call. Your browser does not support the audio element. Alexandria Area High...
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
Benton County Sets Budget, Property Taxes Likely to Rise
FOLEY -- Benton County residents can expect to pay more in property taxes next year. With estimated home valuations going up by an expected 17%, that will translate to homeowners paying more on the county portion of their taxes. County commissioners approved a budget increase of more than $ 13...
Waite Park Officials to Consider Approving New THC Ordinance
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials will consider approving an ordinance regulating and licensing the sale of THC edibles. During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve Ordinance 71 which will address various aspects of product sales including licensing requirements, limitations on where and how THC edibles may be sold and requirements for secure storage and display of the products in retail stores.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell
SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
First-Ever Rockin’ Warriors Ride Raising Money to Fight Cancer
HOLDINGFORD -- Two central Minnesota girls and their families are teaming up to raise money to fight childhood cancer this weekend. Started by Lillian, Rya, and their parents, the first-ever Rockin' Warriors Ride kicks off Saturday and the funds raised will benefit Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More in their work to support families battling childhood cancer.
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
Curtis A. Lueck, 89, Princeton
Curtis A. Lueck, age 89 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 24, 2022, at the JA Wedum Hospice House in Brooklyn Park. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM, on Sunday, October 2 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton Township.
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
M. Virginia Bollig, 71, St. Joseph
July 17, 1851 - September 23, 2022. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for M. Virginia Bollig, age 71 of St. Joseph who passed away peacefully, Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
Attorneys allege Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in fatal crash
Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash while chasing a stolen car last year are alleging that the Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in the case. They’re asking for sanctions against the prosecution. Former officer Brian Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
