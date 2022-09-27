ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Fall Color Drives

If you’re seeking to cruise through the colors of autumn, Wisconsin is bristling with scenic drives, beautiful, wooded trails and stunning fall train rides. Here’s to finding the golden moments you’ve been waiting all year for. This interactive map includes up-to-date information on fall color conditions across...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
CHICAGO, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida

Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced

(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin Generac employees head to hurricane zone to help

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, a group of Wisconsin Generac employees are heading south to help. The crew of 10 loaded several vans and a large trailer with tools, parts and technicians to repair generators in Florida following the hurricane. The group hit the...
FLORIDA STATE
97ZOK

Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out

The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha native in Florida; Hurricane Ian keeps her on edge

NAPLES, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast on Wednesday, Sept. 28. While many Floridians left their homes to take cover, Kenosha native Cari Jones told FOX6 News she felt safer at home than risking the possibility of being stuck on the road. "The wind and the...
FLORIDA STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about

It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Florida flights land in Milwaukee ahead of Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, flights are landing in Milwaukee with travelers from Florida trying to escape the severe weather. "We were expecting rain and I saw a few possible tornado threats and that’s really what did it for me. I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Community Policy