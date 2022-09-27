Read full article on original website
Related
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out
The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern Illinois Has Migrating Hummingbirds For The Next 2 Weeks
A few weeks back, I told you to be on the lookout for migrating Monarch butterflies making their way through Northern Illinois, then on to the Mississippi Valley, followed by Texas, then on to their winter homes in Mexico. If your yard is like ours, you've probably seen quite a few, and you may for another week or so.
There’s a $30,000 Wisconsin Furniture Scammer, That’s Quite the Couch
I recently bought a sectional that I'm pretty proud of. First off, I did it without my wife's approval...Yes, she loves it. Secondly I wanted something so freakin' huge, that multiple people could sit or lay on it and no one is touching....That is quite the task, trust me. Did...
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
Over 87,000 Pounds Of Meat Sold In Illinois Has Been Recalled
No matter how you look at it, 87,382 pounds (43.5 tons) of meat is a fairly large amount of product to be yanked off Illinois store shelves and searched for in home refrigerators and freezers. But, when you consider why all of this meat is being recalled (potential listeria contamination),...
McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Broken Might Be Illinois’s Fault
If you've ever gone to a McDonald's and ordered ice cream only to find out the machine is broken, it's possible that it's Illinois's fault. Maybe. I'll try to explain. The broken ice cream machine at McDonald's has gained so much fame even McDonald's is in on it. This issue...
This Baby Bobcat Was Found Alone in Illinois, Doing Fine Now
Imagine this. You're a baby bobcat alone in the woods of Illinois. What do you do? If you're this tiny bobcat, you're thankful you were rescued by Illinois conservation workers and taken to a place that can provide care for you. Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois shared this little...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch a Barn Find 1970 Chevelle in Illinois Come Back to Life
You never know what you might find hiding inside an Illinois barn or in this case a corn field. A 1970 Chevelle that hasn't been started in over 27 years was recently brought back to life and you can watch it happen. Full Disclosure: I am a car nut. No,...
Did You Know? The Homecoming Tradition Was Invented In Illinois
We are firmly in the middle of homecoming season. Dresses are being bought, dinner plans are being made, and picturesque spots all over town are being flocked to by parents trying to catch their young adults in a perfect, timeless moment on their phones. We all know homecoming (or ho-co...
Illinois Was Just Named One of the Happiest States in America
I'm not trying to be a cynic, but I must admit that I was somewhat surprised by this. Illinois has just been named one of the happiest states in America. It's apparently all sunshine and roses in the Land of Lincoln - allegedly. In defense of WalletHub, they include a...
One Illinois Pumpkin Patch Is Jumping On the New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie Excitement
The long-awaited premiere of the new 'Hocus Pocus 2' movie is this Friday, (September 30), and one Illinois pumpkin patch is celebrating the movie's release with some very special, (and delicious), donuts for one day only!. 2 Types of Halloween People. Every year when Fall comes around you quickly realize...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive On Public Property In Illinois?
One person's trash is another person's treasure... with a little bit of work to get it out of their dumpster sometimes. If you've ever been to an outdoor strip mall, you know all the green dumpsters are pure gold mines for hustlers looking to upcycle, resell, or redecorate their own homes. When businesses have merchandise go out of season or can't resell an item that was returned damaged, most of the time they throw out the items.
Wisconsin Hosts One Of The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations In U.S.
When it's time to celebrate Oktoberfest, one of the best parties in the United States is held in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Is The Perfect U.S. Home For Oktoberfest. The original Oktoberfest is held in Germany every year. When it comes to a United States version of the iconic celebration, I think Wisconsin is the perfect home for it. Plus, LaCrosse is a fitting city to host the event. They really know how to party and are up for the challenge.
How Much Longer Will Netflix Let Illinoisans Share Passwords?
If you're thinking "What's the big deal, doesn't everyone do that?" you certainly do have a point. Analysts estimate that the streaming service loses over $6 billion a year due to "account sharing." It seems clear that Netflix knew that people would account (or, password) share from the get-go, even...
Sugar Gliders Are Cute, But Can You Legally Own One In Illinois?
I guarantee we've all thought about how crazy it would be to own an exotic pet. Now, I wouldn't go as far as trying to own a tiger or chimpanzee because they're significantly stronger than me, but maybe something much smaller. I'm definitely not trying to get killed, slowly munched on, or torn apart from a pet in my own home... like the woman from Connecticut who got her face mauled off by her 200-pound chimp.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0