Lake Charles, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles Symphony Opens 65th Season October 2nd In Lake Charles

The Lake Charles Symphony is getting set to kick off their 65th season this weekend in Lake Charles and they are getting it started in a big way!. The Lake Charles Symphony has a new executive director in Beth Dawdy and she has wasted no time in getting the concerts and fundraisers started for this season, As we reported early this month, the Gators On The Geaux are back!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
SULPHUR, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Sowela To Host Fall Career Fair In Lake Charles

SOWELA Technical Community College is getting ready to host their annual career fair in October. The 2022 Fall Career Fair will take place at the Sycamore Student Center at the Main Campus in Lake Charles. The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Save the date!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week: Hamilton Vs Oberlin

The Lake crew will be out in Lake Charles this Thursday for our High School Football Game of the Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Attorneys at Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022. Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug. Eric...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Main to Main holds its first Grand Opening, Demitasse Artworks

Eunice Main to Main Street had its first official Grand Opening Tuesday welcoming a new business Demitasse Artworks. Owner Amelia V. Smith is a 10 year established artist from Eunice. Smith, along with her family, friends, city officials, and others, celebrated the opening. Smith said, “In tribute to my grandmother’s, Mercedes Vidrine, Daily World columnist, I decided to grace the title of…
EUNICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning

Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning. On September 27, 2022, Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 asked citizens of Beauregard and surrounding areas to not conduct control burns, rubbish fires, or debris removal fires for the next few days. The Fire District warned that the area has not had any rain for 2 weeks, and now the humidity has dropped with the arrival of this cold front. They said that they have had a sharp increase in grass and wood fires over the last few days as a result.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Allen Parish Woman Still Missing

Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Repairs underway at hurricane-battered Lake Charles skyscraper, but its fate still unclear

LAKE CHARLES -- For around two years, the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, damaged severely by Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sat largely untouched, serving as an imposing reminder of the city’s slow recovery. Now, work is finally underway in the multi-million dollar effort to repair the city’s largest office tower, though its long-term prospects remain unclear.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

