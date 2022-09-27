Read full article on original website
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
Lake Charles Symphony Opens 65th Season October 2nd In Lake Charles
The Lake Charles Symphony is getting set to kick off their 65th season this weekend in Lake Charles and they are getting it started in a big way!. The Lake Charles Symphony has a new executive director in Beth Dawdy and she has wasted no time in getting the concerts and fundraisers started for this season, As we reported early this month, the Gators On The Geaux are back!
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Headline Next Airshow In Lake Charles
The Chennault International Airshow will return to Lake Charles next year, and we have all the event details. The airshow celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2023. They recently posted updates to the event and reminded eventgoers to mark their calendars for May 19-21, 2023. The Chennault International Airshow announced that...
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
KPLC TV
Traffic down to one lane on I-10 E in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-10 east in Lake Charles. An overturned truck is blocking one lane.
KPLC TV
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
Sowela To Host Fall Career Fair In Lake Charles
SOWELA Technical Community College is getting ready to host their annual career fair in October. The 2022 Fall Career Fair will take place at the Sycamore Student Center at the Main Campus in Lake Charles. The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Save the date!
92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week: Hamilton Vs Oberlin
The Lake crew will be out in Lake Charles this Thursday for our High School Football Game of the Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Attorneys at Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022. Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug. Eric...
Eunice News
Eunice Main to Main holds its first Grand Opening, Demitasse Artworks
Eunice Main to Main Street had its first official Grand Opening Tuesday welcoming a new business Demitasse Artworks. Owner Amelia V. Smith is a 10 year established artist from Eunice. Smith, along with her family, friends, city officials, and others, celebrated the opening. Smith said, “In tribute to my grandmother’s, Mercedes Vidrine, Daily World columnist, I decided to grace the title of…
Sulphur Now Has a Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Place
Chris and Kachada Reeves own C & K Disposal and also Sulphur Dirt and Rock. It seems now the Reeves are venturing further out into other things to offer. The Reeves are now turning part of their property into a pumpkin patch for the fall and Halloween season. Not only...
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning
Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning. On September 27, 2022, Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 asked citizens of Beauregard and surrounding areas to not conduct control burns, rubbish fires, or debris removal fires for the next few days. The Fire District warned that the area has not had any rain for 2 weeks, and now the humidity has dropped with the arrival of this cold front. They said that they have had a sharp increase in grass and wood fires over the last few days as a result.
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Louisiana State Police has reported that this crash has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Original:. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported...
westcentralsbest.com
Allen Parish Woman Still Missing
Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
theadvocate.com
Repairs underway at hurricane-battered Lake Charles skyscraper, but its fate still unclear
LAKE CHARLES -- For around two years, the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, damaged severely by Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sat largely untouched, serving as an imposing reminder of the city’s slow recovery. Now, work is finally underway in the multi-million dollar effort to repair the city’s largest office tower, though its long-term prospects remain unclear.
cenlanow.com
Bond set at $1.2 million for Louisiana man after kidnapping investigation
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) assisted the Houston Police Department (HPD) in a kidnapping investigation that led to the arrest of a Louisiana man. According to LCPD, Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, La. was arrested on Sept. 23, and charged with one...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
Comments / 0