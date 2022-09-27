Read full article on original website
WSAZ
5 teams are ranked in top 10 this week in KY HS football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 10. Campbellsville 8. Paintsville 7. Bishop Brossart 1. Class 2A. Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Mayfield (5) 6-0 86...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Lakers upend Graves in home finale
MURRAY – Last season, Calloway County quite easily could have beaten a Graves County team that came within one goal of a Region 1 girls soccer title. That loss came in painful fashion at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex as the Lady Eagles came from behind to edge the Lady Lakers. So it would be safe to say that a win over Graves in Monday’s regular-season finale would do Calloway a lot of good, especially after another heartbreaking loss earlier this year at Mayfield.
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky High School Golf Sub-Sectionals; Good run for Whitaker ends at Owensboro Country Club
OWENSBORO — Where things probably could not have gone much better for Murray High’s Whitaker in Wednesday’s Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament at Paducah, a repeat was not in the cards in the state sub-sectional on Monday. Whitaker struggled pretty much all day at the Owensboro Country...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers try to erase memory of third straight loss by winning on road against Fort Campbell
MURRAY — After losing a third straight game Friday night in Hopkinsville to Jordan Miles and Christian County, the Murray High Tigers’ second-year head coach, Darren Bowling, pointed toward a key play at the end of the first half that really seemed to spark the Colonels (2-4) and knocked the Tigers (2-3) back on their heels.
