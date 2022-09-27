MURRAY – Last season, Calloway County quite easily could have beaten a Graves County team that came within one goal of a Region 1 girls soccer title. That loss came in painful fashion at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex as the Lady Eagles came from behind to edge the Lady Lakers. So it would be safe to say that a win over Graves in Monday’s regular-season finale would do Calloway a lot of good, especially after another heartbreaking loss earlier this year at Mayfield.

