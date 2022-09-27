ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WSAZ

5 teams are ranked in top 10 this week in KY HS football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 10. Campbellsville 8. Paintsville 7. Bishop Brossart 1. Class 2A. Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Mayfield (5) 6-0 86...
HIGH SCHOOL
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Lakers upend Graves in home finale

MURRAY – Last season, Calloway County quite easily could have beaten a Graves County team that came within one goal of a Region 1 girls soccer title. That loss came in painful fashion at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex as the Lady Eagles came from behind to edge the Lady Lakers. So it would be safe to say that a win over Graves in Monday’s regular-season finale would do Calloway a lot of good, especially after another heartbreaking loss earlier this year at Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

