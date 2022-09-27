ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

92.7 WOBM

The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey

The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

Gottheimer Tries to Shore up Sussex County

NEWTON – On the drive north to this historic Sussex County town, one sees an enormous sign alongside Route 206 for Josh Gottheimer. The congressman’s name is in huge letters and the punchline is “Jersey Values, Lower Taxes.”. Sussex is Republican terrain, so large sign or not,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees

Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
AGRICULTURE
92.7 WOBM

More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally

More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud

TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

