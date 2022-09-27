Read full article on original website
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey
The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
insidernj.com
Gottheimer Tries to Shore up Sussex County
NEWTON – On the drive north to this historic Sussex County town, one sees an enormous sign alongside Route 206 for Josh Gottheimer. The congressman’s name is in huge letters and the punchline is “Jersey Values, Lower Taxes.”. Sussex is Republican terrain, so large sign or not,...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
New Jersey Governor Full Steam Ahead on Wind Turbines Off Jersey Shore Coastline
TOMS RIVER, NJ – New Jersey’s clear and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean from...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
Bill on gun-free zones ‘imminent’ and will include private property restrictions, NJ governor says
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks with Nancy Solomon during the September 27th edition of "Ask Governor Murphy" on WNYC, WBGO and WHYY. On 'Ask Governor Murphy' Tuesday night, the governor said he expects legislation in the next month or two. [ more › ]
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally
More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
Atlantic City Council President Indignant: ‘We Were Lied To’
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt appeared on-air for two (2) hours, yesterday, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Tibbitt addressed a myriad of important issues and he did not hold back. Tibbitt directly discussed the following issues:. The increased violent crime in Atlantic City. The upcoming ballot question that may change...
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud
TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County Sheriff Elected President Of State Association For Constitutional Officers
Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy will serve as the President of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) for 2022 – 2023. “I am honored to have been selected by my peers for this position,” Mastronardy said. “I look forward to serving the Association as its president for this one year term.”
