Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO