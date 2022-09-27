ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BET

Tems Reveals Rihanna Gave Her Some Sage Advice

Temilade Openiyi, known to the world as Tems, sat down with GQ magazine to discuss her wildly successful career and the words Rihanna told her that changed the game. She recently graced the cover of the British version of the publication. Her first name means "mine is the crown." And...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Meet 'Breakthrough' Nominee Blxst

The year's BET Hip Hop Awards "Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist" category is stacked with several artists making big waves over the last few years. Baby Keem, Doechii, Fivio Foreign, Glorilla, Nardo Wick, Saucy Santana, and West Coast native Blest are all up for the prestigious honor, and it's honestly anyone's game. Ahead of this year's ceremony, hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, we're getting to know our nominees better via fun facts and hits that should be on your playlist. Keep reading below to learn more about this year's "Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist" Blxst.
HIP HOP
HollywoodLife

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family's homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture's official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
Lifestyle
The Hollywood Reporter

Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind "Gangsta's Paradise," Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend's house in Los Angeles. "He went to use the bathroom and never came out," he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1

Snoop Dogg's Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
MOVIES
soultracks.com

R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67

(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
THEATER & DANCE
BET

Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., reportedly passed away on Wednesday (September 28) in Los Angeles. He was 59 years old. According to TMZ, the "Gangster's Paradise" rapper was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he died. Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez, says he went to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: "She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away"

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year's halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna's headlining performance.
NFL
The Independent

Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world

The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world's attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta's Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
HIP HOP

