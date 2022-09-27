Read full article on original website
For Sale: Beautiful Barndo Outside Amarillo, Comes With Waterfall
Barndos. Some people love 'em, some people hate 'em, other people buy the heck out of them. This one, a lovely listing at 12581 Equestrian Trail, will certainly have a buyer soon. It's situated in a beautiful location, the gated community of River Falls. Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, I think $500,000 is a pretty good asking price.
Would You Want To Actually Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
You would think, and I believe most of us are this way, that having your place of business deemed "haunted" is something that you wouldn't necessarily want. That's not the case with this Texas haunt. Go ahead and add The Blackness Haunted House to the list of actually haunted, haunted...
The Ghostly Life Of The Nat Ballroom In Amarillo
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
Did You See The Daring True Story Exorcism Movie Made In Amarillo?
Once in a while you come across a film that surprises you, stuns you, leaves you wondering just where this film has been your entire life. It checks all the boxes and hits the sweet spot. Have you ever seen the 2020 "cinematic masterpiece" that is The Exorcism in Amarillo?
The Mystery Surrounding Tri’s Marketplace in Amarillo
Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
Amarillo Steak Challenge is Not a Challenge for All
I have always thought I could handle that 72 oz. steak challenge at the Big Texan. Really if you catch me on the right day there is no stopping me. I just have never been able to put my money where my mouth is. You know I never wanted to...
LOOK: This Massive $1.2 Million Home For Sale in Amarillo
One of the things I always revert to is the house I'd buy. I always say I don't want this massive, sprawling mansion. I don't have a need for ALL that space, but I also don't want to just buy what is considered your typical "family home" if that makes sense.
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
chulavistatoday.com
A pair of orphaned bear cubs transfer to their new home at Amarillo Zoo, announced the San Diego Humane Society
A pair of orphaned bear cubs raised at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona’s Wildlife Center for more than a year have been rehomed at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. The 18-month-old bears arrived at the Amarillo Zoo Tuesday morning, transported by San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife staff in in an air-conditioned van. The brother and sister cub bears were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in the Three Rivers area shortly before arriving at the Ramona Wildlife Center on Aug. 18.
La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon
Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
Bluegrass Gospel Making Its Way to Amarillo With A Free Show
F you are looking for a great evening with some great music, then you are in for a treat. The Paul Family Bluegrass Band is making its way to the Texas Panhandle and planning a stop in Canyon, Texas. If you love the sound of steel guitars, banjos, and guitars...
Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years
The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
Pumpkins, Bouncy Houses & More This Weekend At Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Those little (or big) round orange things are starting to pop up all over the city. You know what I'm talking about. Everywhere you go, you see pumpkins available for sale. It seems like the entire city turns into a giant pumpkin patch. You go to United or Market Street, you find pumpkins out front. Home Depot even has a ton out in front of its store.
Peace of Mind When You Have a Sick Child at Home in Amarillo
This past weekend it finally happened. My little granddaughter, Laila, got sick. Nothing is worse than when a child is sick. Especially when they can't tell you what is wrong, her fever started off at 102.5 on Saturday evening. I didn't want to tell her mom because she just got...
Gem Lake Pool Still Brings Memories to Amarillo with What is Left
I posed the question a while ago about Gem Lake Road. Yes, it is called Gem Lake. Did that lake ever really exist? Even if it didn't there is definitely something that did leave it's memories on the area. I am talking about the Gem Lake Pool. A fun place...
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
This Wrap Around Porch in Clarendon, TX Looks Amazing
To be completely honest I had no idea where Clarendon, TX was before I looked it up online, it’s not far from Amarillo which is quite a distance from us here in East Texas. But the reason I was looking into it is because I found a beautiful home that has one of the most beautiful wrap around porches that I have ever seen. While the real estate listing says this is your chance to be the king or queen of your own castle, I don’t see this place as a castle but it’s still very nice.
When Love Cost a Boys Ranch Teen His Life – A Look Back
Moving to the Texas Panhandle back in the late eighties has given me the advantage of knowing a lot of stories about the area. I had really thought I had heard them all. Or at least bits and pieces of most of them. That is the perk of being a...
Evolution of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, Day One to the Last Day
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair just wrapped its 99th year. This year's fair saw its challenges. I personally attended the fair twice this year. I went on the very first day and I went on the last day of the fair. A big change happened from Friday, September 16th to Saturday,...
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck
One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
