Canyon, TX

For Sale: Beautiful Barndo Outside Amarillo, Comes With Waterfall

Barndos. Some people love 'em, some people hate 'em, other people buy the heck out of them. This one, a lovely listing at 12581 Equestrian Trail, will certainly have a buyer soon. It's situated in a beautiful location, the gated community of River Falls. Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, I think $500,000 is a pretty good asking price.
The Ghostly Life Of The Nat Ballroom In Amarillo

The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
A pair of orphaned bear cubs transfer to their new home at Amarillo Zoo, announced the San Diego Humane Society

A pair of orphaned bear cubs raised at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona’s Wildlife Center for more than a year have been rehomed at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. The 18-month-old bears arrived at the Amarillo Zoo Tuesday morning, transported by San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife staff in in an air-conditioned van. The brother and sister cub bears were captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in the Three Rivers area shortly before arriving at the Ramona Wildlife Center on Aug. 18.
Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years

The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
This Wrap Around Porch in Clarendon, TX Looks Amazing

To be completely honest I had no idea where Clarendon, TX was before I looked it up online, it’s not far from Amarillo which is quite a distance from us here in East Texas. But the reason I was looking into it is because I found a beautiful home that has one of the most beautiful wrap around porches that I have ever seen. While the real estate listing says this is your chance to be the king or queen of your own castle, I don’t see this place as a castle but it’s still very nice.
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck

One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
