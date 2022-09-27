ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?

Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
3 Best Farm Parks For Any Family Day Trip Are Right Here In Illinois

Fall is here and tons of families are still trying to enjoy the weather just a little longer before it gets really chilly outside. Ever visited a farm park?. I didn't even know these existed until now. How cool, it's a farm... it's a park... exactly what you'd imagine it to be! All 3 of these locations truly show you a day in the life on a farm. Plus, you can explore acres of land with petting zoos, wishing wells, bike trails and so much more.
Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out

The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt

The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive On Public Property In Illinois?

One person's trash is another person's treasure... with a little bit of work to get it out of their dumpster sometimes. If you've ever been to an outdoor strip mall, you know all the green dumpsters are pure gold mines for hustlers looking to upcycle, resell, or redecorate their own homes. When businesses have merchandise go out of season or can't resell an item that was returned damaged, most of the time they throw out the items.
Illinois ALDI Fans, Here’s When the Popular Advent Calendar Hits Stores

Hours, and in some cases, days before these ALDI Advent calendars drop, the lines begin to form. They sell out fast. Here's the stuff you should know this year. No need to scour the internet looking for clues as to when the year's most sought-after calendar is released. The release date details literally fell into my lap, I dropped my phone into my lap and it must've clicked the link that led me to this date.
Wisconsin Hosts One Of The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations In U.S.

When it's time to celebrate Oktoberfest, one of the best parties in the United States is held in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Is The Perfect U.S. Home For Oktoberfest. The original Oktoberfest is held in Germany every year. When it comes to a United States version of the iconic celebration, I think Wisconsin is the perfect home for it. Plus, LaCrosse is a fitting city to host the event. They really know how to party and are up for the challenge.
Ready To Eat Some Bugs? Illinois Farm Begins Cultivating Insects

When you really think about it, it's kind of weird what we accept as "appropriate" to eat. Somewhere along the way we decided that it was ok to eat cows, chickens, certain fish, and about 30 different plants. Now, you can tell me that it was all about domestication and what's available and that's fine. What's true is that there are thousands of other sources of protein in the world that just aren't socially acceptable.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”

It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs

Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
