There’s a $30,000 Wisconsin Furniture Scammer, That’s Quite the Couch
I recently bought a sectional that I'm pretty proud of. First off, I did it without my wife's approval...Yes, she loves it. Secondly I wanted something so freakin' huge, that multiple people could sit or lay on it and no one is touching....That is quite the task, trust me. Did...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
Hurricane Ian: Wisconsin residents worry about their homes, neighbors in Florida
Two close friends are safe in Wisconsin but monitoring security cameras of their homes in the Naples - Bonita Springs area as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced
(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Evers: Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program helping over 48k households statewide
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent utility payments statewide. Announced on Wednesday, the federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for...
Florida families with Wisconsin ties feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast today as a category four, packing winds up to 150 miles an hour. The concern is now for a storm surge that could flood the area with a wall of water up to 16 feet high. Our Wisconsin connections are riding it out in their Florida homes.
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
