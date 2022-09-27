Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Parks & Rec Hosting Harvest Bazaar on Saturday
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its Harvest Bazaar at the Hermiston Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 1. The bazaar will feature products from local artists and vendors such as crocheted items, handcrafted home and garden items, woodworking and much more. It goes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
goeasternoregon.com
Quick Takes: Sept. 29, 2022
ENTERPRISE — Billed as Uber-talented pioneers in country and Western swing music, the Quebe Sisters will perform at the OK Theater in Enterprise on Oct. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m., the performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/quebeenterprise. The sisters, Grace, Sophia...
Young Walla Walla cancer patient hopes to raise funds for dream vacation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A young girl in Walla Walla is battling cancer, and during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a California-based non-profit is hoping to bring her a little joy with a trip to Hawaii. Ten-year-old Destiny Lara was diagnosed with a large brain tumor in April, but it...
If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots
In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla Man Featured on Jeopardy Has Multiple Big Wins
Check Out A Walla Walla Man Playing Final Jeopardy For Big Money. A Walla Walla man has been sweeping the competition all week long on TV's beloved quiz game show Jeopardy. David Sibley is an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla and is currently a two-time winner and holds the championship as of September 29th, 2022.
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Scenes from the 5th annual Adam West Day in downtown Walla Walla
Actor Adam West, who starred in ABC's "Batman" television series from 1966-68, was born in Walla Walla. Shortly after his death in 2017, organizers started honoring him with Adam West Day. Here are scenes from Saturday's 5th annual celebration in downtown Walla Walla.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tabletop warfare in Pendleton
PENDLETON — On the tables of Pendleton cellphone Repair there is only war. On any given day, customers could seek Nathan Smith’s help for cellphone repairs at his business, the Pendleton Cell Repair, at 431 S.E. Court Ave., and quickly find themselves surrounded by the miniature tabletop battlefields of Warhammer 40,000 and Magic: the Gathering trading card game.
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
CDA signs for depot land
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Columbia Development Authority has signed the papers accepting the transfer of the Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot land to the CDA. There’s one more step. The U.S. Army will be signing the agreements and returning them to the authority. “I’m told that will take just...
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
KEPR
Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop
Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
Shearer’s Foods announces fate of Hermiston potato chip plant devastated by fire
Its 230 employees were laid off in March.
Body found floating in the Columbia River near the cable bridge in Kennewick
Benton County officials are investigating.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla Chemical Depot to be renamed after former Oregon General
UMATILLA – The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in honor of Maj. Gen. (Ret) Raymond F. Rees, during a ceremony at the installation on Sept. 29, according to the Oregon Military Department. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees is a retired Oregon...
kptv.com
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
Richland man calls police for help during crisis, turns his hidden firearm over
RICHLAND, Wash. — A firearm was recovered on Monday evening near the Richland Community Center, where an unidentified individual admitted to being in a state of crisis and informed police that he hid a gun in nearby bushes. According to a public notice from the Richland Police Department, officers...
Comments / 0