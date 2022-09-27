ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Parks & Rec Hosting Harvest Bazaar on Saturday

The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its Harvest Bazaar at the Hermiston Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 1. The bazaar will feature products from local artists and vendors such as crocheted items, handcrafted home and garden items, woodworking and much more. It goes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
HERMISTON, OR
goeasternoregon.com

Quick Takes: Sept. 29, 2022

ENTERPRISE — Billed as Uber-talented pioneers in country and Western swing music, the Quebe Sisters will perform at the OK Theater in Enterprise on Oct. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m., the performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/quebeenterprise. The sisters, Grace, Sophia...
ENTERPRISE, OR
97 Rock

If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots

In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Pendleton, OR
Government
City
Pendleton, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
Local
Oregon Government
97 Rock

Walla Walla Man Featured on Jeopardy Has Multiple Big Wins

Check Out A Walla Walla Man Playing Final Jeopardy For Big Money. A Walla Walla man has been sweeping the competition all week long on TV's beloved quiz game show Jeopardy. David Sibley is an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla and is currently a two-time winner and holds the championship as of September 29th, 2022.
WALLA WALLA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland

Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
RICHLAND, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Scenes from the 5th annual Adam West Day in downtown Walla Walla

Actor Adam West, who starred in ABC's "Batman" television series from 1966-68, was born in Walla Walla. Shortly after his death in 2017, organizers started honoring him with Adam West Day. Here are scenes from Saturday's 5th annual celebration in downtown Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
#Pendleton Public Library
EDNPub

Tabletop warfare in Pendleton

PENDLETON — On the tables of Pendleton cellphone Repair there is only war. On any given day, customers could seek Nathan Smith’s help for cellphone repairs at his business, the Pendleton Cell Repair, at 431 S.E. Court Ave., and quickly find themselves surrounded by the miniature tabletop battlefields of Warhammer 40,000 and Magic: the Gathering trading card game.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

CDA signs for depot land

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Columbia Development Authority has signed the papers accepting the transfer of the Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot land to the CDA. There’s one more step. The U.S. Army will be signing the agreements and returning them to the authority. “I’m told that will take just...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop

Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla Chemical Depot to be renamed after former Oregon General

UMATILLA – The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in honor of Maj. Gen. (Ret) Raymond F. Rees, during a ceremony at the installation on Sept. 29, according to the Oregon Military Department. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees is a retired Oregon...
UMATILLA, OR
kptv.com

Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County

HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

