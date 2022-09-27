Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
What WVU's sports information directors do behind the scenes
While countless diehard fans tune into WVU games each year, knowing player quotes and stats by heart, many are likely unaware of what goes on behind the scenes with the sports information directors that make it all possible. A sports information director, or SID, has many media responsibilities. These can...
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas
Not much love from ESPN this week.
voiceofmotown.com
Who Should Be WVU’s Backup Quarterback?
When it comes to the signal-caller position, there is no doubt that the Mountaineers are blessed to have the services of J.T. Daniels. The California native brings confidence, maturity, and and a cool demeanor that every school wants in their quarterback. However, given his history in college, the injury bug hasn’t been so kind to him.
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
Who Owns Better Odds as Next Coach to be Fired Between Neal Brown, Steve Sarkisian?
Head coaches in sports are just not offered the time to get a team turned around they once were, and that’s especially true of college football head coaches. With now a quarter of this season in the books, BetOnline tried to determine which coaches are on the hot seat and which coach will be the next one to be fired.
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
Three local teams, three individuals headed to golf states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va - Regional competition wrapped up Monday evening for high school golf teams around West Virginia and a number of local squads are headed to the state match in Wheeling next week.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
Construction begins on new BMX bike park in Morgantown
Morgantown city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new $6 million BMX bicycle facility at Mylan Park.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
This weekend, hit the town and celebrate the start of ‘spooky season.’ Grab a beer at Sargasso of Morgantown, get in the Halloween spirit at Black Cat Pumpkin Patch or head out to Cheat Lake for a three-day event with local music. 1. Morgantown’s Oktoberfest. Three local...
Daily Athenaeum
Core Arboretum hosts annual WV Pawpaw Festival
Lines stretched across the Core Arboretum lawn Saturday with people eager to get a taste of West Virginia’s largest native fruit. Folk music floated in and out, and vendors lined up at the entrance. The West Virginia Pawpaw Festival is an annual event hosted at the Core Arboretum and...
Balloons Over Morgantown flying this weekend
Waltzing Matilda, Snap Dazzle, Gooney Bird, Fun One II, Mountain Momma — these are just a few of the 17 hot air balloons from seven different states that you might see flying across the sk. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
Restaurant Road Trip: Vanessa’s Kitchen
Vanessa's Kitchen in Morgantown is a recently opened restaurant looking to establish itself in the region, with both fine and casual dining options.
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
West Virginia abortion protester arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
