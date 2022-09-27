ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Athenaeum

What WVU's sports information directors do behind the scenes

While countless diehard fans tune into WVU games each year, knowing player quotes and stats by heart, many are likely unaware of what goes on behind the scenes with the sports information directors that make it all possible. A sports information director, or SID, has many media responsibilities. These can...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Who Should Be WVU’s Backup Quarterback?

When it comes to the signal-caller position, there is no doubt that the Mountaineers are blessed to have the services of J.T. Daniels. The California native brings confidence, maturity, and and a cool demeanor that every school wants in their quarterback. However, given his history in college, the injury bug hasn’t been so kind to him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
Metro News

Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago

WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Wvu#The Kansas Jayhawks
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

This weekend, hit the town and celebrate the start of ‘spooky season.’ Grab a beer at Sargasso of Morgantown, get in the Halloween spirit at Black Cat Pumpkin Patch or head out to Cheat Lake for a three-day event with local music. 1. Morgantown’s Oktoberfest. Three local...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Core Arboretum hosts annual WV Pawpaw Festival

Lines stretched across the Core Arboretum lawn Saturday with people eager to get a taste of West Virginia’s largest native fruit. Folk music floated in and out, and vendors lined up at the entrance. The West Virginia Pawpaw Festival is an annual event hosted at the Core Arboretum and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia abortion protester arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy