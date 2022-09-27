Christmas will be here before you know it, so you might want to start planning on getting your child's letters to Santa sooner rather than later. While Halloween hasn't even happened yet, parents all over are probably already starting to buy or at least think about buying Christmas gifts for their children. I know we have already done some Christmas shopping at our house. However, it's the presents from Santa Claus that the kiddos are always most excited about. The thing is, Santa might not know exactly what to bring them unless they give Ole St. Nick their Christmas Wish List.

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO