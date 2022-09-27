Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
NY1
25 years of mornings with Pat Kiernan
On Sept. 29, 1997, Pat Kiernan sat behind the morning anchor desk at NY1 for the first time. Since then, he has become a staple for viewers in New York City— bringing you the top stories of the day, plenty of laughs and of course, "what's in the papers."
Washington Examiner
Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery
TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
untappedcities.com
The 10 Oldest Restaurants in Manhattan
Looking to experience the culinary side of Manhattan’s history? Look no further than these 10 classic restaurants cherished by local New Yorkers, all of which were founded before the turn of the 20th century. From the first fine dining restaurant to a famous Jewish deli, these spots offer delicious menus served with a journey into the past. So take a tour of the dishes that made the city’s food scene internationally known, and treat yourself to the delectable dishes of Manhattan’s 0ldest restaurants:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cityandstateny.com
Lee Zeldin’s campaign promises: What can he actually do if elected?
When Rep. Lee Zeldin released his Top 10 gripes about Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, unsurprisingly, most of them were related to crime. It’s been the major policy plank in his platform. He has said he would replace Manhattan District Attorney on “Day ONE,” when in reality it’s going to be slightly more complicated than that. And on other issues, such as abortion rights and congestion pricing, it’s unclear exactly what he could accomplish on his own as governor – given the barriers in the state Legislature, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the federal government and others.
longisland.com
Fortunoff Opened this Day in 1964
On September 28, 1964 the new Fortunoff opened in Westbury. Max Fortunoff started the business on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn in 1922 selling household goods and expanded over the years opening additional stores in the neighborhood. The move to the suburbs enabled the separate Fortunoff stores to come together under...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC
As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
RELATED PEOPLE
All-inclusive housing complex in Brooklyn opens doors to those aged out of foster care
An affordable and supportive housing complex has opened in Brooklyn, with plans to serve those who have aged out of foster care and those with developmental disabilities.
iheart.com
Waiters And Waitress Get 30% More Tips When They Do This…What Is It?
Happy Hump Day! Here is today’s Nearly Impossible Question!. Q: Waiters And Waitress Get 30% More Tips When They Do This…What Is It?. CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR CORRECT CALLER. THEY WON A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE KELLY RIPA THIS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT THE NYCB THEATRE IN WESTBURY NEW YORK!
NY1
Evening Briefing: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida; NY officials move to bolster polio outbreak response
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. The stretch of beautiful evenings continues with nothing more than a few clouds tonight. Humidity...
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Kathy Hochul builds lead over Lee Zeldin in race for NY governor, poll says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has expanded her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their campaign for governor, according to a new poll released today. The Siena College poll of likely voters found Hochul, a Democrat from Erie County, has a 17-point...
fox5ny.com
Parents call for increased security at NYC schools
NEW YORK - Parents in New York City are sounding the alarm about security after an emotionally disturbed person got into a school in Queens. On September 15, at P.S. 28 in Corona, there were reports of an intruder walking through the front door while school was in session. "Every...
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kclu.org
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools
Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
westchesterfamily.com
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2. This is weekend is all about fall festivals and spending time outdoors to make the most out of this beautiful season. From the 3rd Annual Artoberfest at the Bethany Arts Center to the Armonk Art Festival, and the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival, there is so much to see and do with your kids. Have the best Westchester weekend.
Comments / 0