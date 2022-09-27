Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Pete Alonso chasing MVP history
Talk about a dynamic duo. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the majors with 60 home runs while New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso leads the majors with 131 RBI. As a result, they could be setting the stage for the Big Apple to double-dip on MVP Awards...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Yankees, Cardinals clinch divisions
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB・
ESPN
Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th
TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
thecomeback.com
Guardians pitcher throws ‘immaculate inning’ against Rays
Immaculate innings are becoming a thing in baseball these days. Cleveland Guardians reliever Enyel De Los Santos posted an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — in the seventh inning Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rays batters Christian Bethancourt, Jose Siri, and Taylor Walls were...
Don Mattingly begins final week with Marlins in series vs. Mets
The relationship between Don Mattingly and Buck Showalter goes back more than 40 years. But this week might mark the
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate...
AL Playoff Race (Sept. 27): Yankees Beat Blue Jays to Clinch AL East; Judge Stuck at 60
The New York Yankees clinched the American League East division title on Tuesday night after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. They'll get a first-round bye. Here are Tuesday's summaries, Wednesday's pitching matchups and our up-to-the-minute playoff positioning tracker.
MLB・
