HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
NME
Coolio, rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has died
Coolio, the American rapper behind the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has passed away at the age of 59. Although a cause of death has not been officially given, the rapper’s manager Jarez Posey confirmed to both TMZ and Rolling Stone that Coolio died in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (September 28). NME has reached out to Coolio’s management for further comment.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Rap Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Produced by Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams is one of the industry’s most revered producers and musicians. The Virginia native has worked with various artists across different genres, and his collaborations have resulted in some of the most classic records in music history. Ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, where the music legend earned a nomination for “Producer of the Year,” we’re looking at several songs you probably didn’t know Pharrell produced. And don’t forget to tune into the ceremony airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family
It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour
R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
BET
Christian Combs Says He Always Wanted To Be A Rapper Like His Father Diddy
Diddy’s son Christian Combs always knew he would be a rapper and joined his father on stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. Performing under the moniker King Combs, the 24-year-old sang along with his dad to the Bad Boy mogul's classic hits, including "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day
Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
The FADER
Burna Boy parties in the “It’s Plenty” video
Burna Boy has good reason to celebrate. The Nigerian Afrobeat sensation's sixth studio album Love, Damini is a huge success with its lead single, the Toni Braxton-sampling "Last Last," leading the way. Another track called "It's Plenty" has been picking up steam on TikTok, so Burna is keeping the party going with a set of visuals for the tune.
Coolio Remembered by Ice Cube, Flava Flav, Michelle Pfeiffer, ‘Weird’ Al and More
Following the sad news that Grammy-winning rap legend Coolio had died Wednesday just 59 years old, his peers and admirers in hip hop and Hollywood paid tribute to the rapper. The rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., had recently played the 2022 Riot Festival and had shows lined up in the coming weeks, and his death came a shock to fans and friends alike.
Stereogum
Ciara – “Better Thangs” (Feat. Summer Walker)
Back in June, Ciara released her first new single of 2022: “Jump.” Now, Ciara is back with another new offering, the sunshiny “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker. It stands to reason that both tracks could appear on Ciara’s forthcoming eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks.
Ciara and Summer Walker Tease Their New Collaboration, "Better Thangs": "It's a Vibe"
Ciara and Summer Walker have joined forces once again to drop another hot collaboration. On Sept. 19, the former announced that the duo's new song, titled "Better Thangs," will arrive next Friday. "It's a vibe when me n my girl link up! CC & @SummerWalker 👯♀️ . . . 9/30 #BetterThangs," she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside the track's cover art.
