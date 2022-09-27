ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more

Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
Raleigh News & Observer

Refurbished deals: Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A today for just $166

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. If you enjoy spending the evening reading or watching movies on the sofa, owning a tablet makes a lot of sense. However, you might not be willing to pay $500 for the luxury. The solution? Grab a refurbished device.
Android Headlines

Samsung Smartphones Seem To Have A Serious Battery Problem

If you have an old Samsung smartphone lying around in your home, you might want to check on it right away. Popular YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, aka Arun Maini, recently detailed a serious problem with the battery in Galaxy smartphones. They are swelling up to a dangerous level, popping off the phone’s rear panel. The problem occurs on Samsung phones at a disproportionately high rate as compared to other brands.
Android Headlines

Google Improves Multi-Device Experience On The Play Store

Google Play Store has undergone a series of changes to improve its multi-device experience. The goal is to make it easier for Wear OS and Android TV users, as well as car owners, to find the apps. Android is not limited to smartphones anymore, and there are other devices that...
Android Headlines

Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices

Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
Android Headlines

Microsoft Teams Will Let You Attend Multiple Meetings At The Same Time

Video conference platforms make attending meetings extremely convenient, not much can help you against conflicting schedules. Fortunately, Microsoft has a solution for this problem. The company is working on a feature for Microsoft Teams that will let you attend two meetings at the same time. Microsoft Teams is the company’s...
Android Headlines

Galaxy Watch 3 & Active 2 Get Wear OS Watch Faces With New Update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It brings some Samsung Health improvements and a couple of Wear OS watch faces. No, the devices aren’t getting Wear OS. They remain on Tizen OS and will end their life on Samsung’s in-house operating system. But the company is seeding some new watch faces it debuted on the Galaxy Watch 5 series last month.
Phone Arena

Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs

During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Android Headlines

Best Security Apps For Android In 2022-23

When you purchase a new PC, it usually comes with a 30- or 90-day license for antivirus protection. Most people know that when the teaser expires, you should either renew it or choose one of the many available Windows antivirus products. When you buy a new smartphone, nothing similar happens. The phone comes with the default built-in apps; the rest are downloaded from your online account. Nonetheless, malware coders find Android just as appealing as Windows.
