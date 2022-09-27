Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Best Samsung phones 2022
Samsung makes a lot of great phones, from $200 budget devices to $2,000 foldables. Here are the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2022.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more
Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
Raleigh News & Observer
Refurbished deals: Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A today for just $166
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. If you enjoy spending the evening reading or watching movies on the sofa, owning a tablet makes a lot of sense. However, you might not be willing to pay $500 for the luxury. The solution? Grab a refurbished device.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times. It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than...
Phone Arena
Brand spanking new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale at an all-time low price
If you want to live on the cutting edge of technology, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of your best bets, and if you have been resisting the temptation to buy it because of its steep price, Amazon has marked it down by 12 percent. The Galaxy Z...
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders reveal minimal design changes
New renders show what the Galaxy S23 Ultra will supposedly look like. Samsung is expected to reveal the phone early next year.
Android Headlines
Samsung Smartphones Seem To Have A Serious Battery Problem
If you have an old Samsung smartphone lying around in your home, you might want to check on it right away. Popular YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, aka Arun Maini, recently detailed a serious problem with the battery in Galaxy smartphones. They are swelling up to a dangerous level, popping off the phone’s rear panel. The problem occurs on Samsung phones at a disproportionately high rate as compared to other brands.
Android Headlines
Google Improves Multi-Device Experience On The Play Store
Google Play Store has undergone a series of changes to improve its multi-device experience. The goal is to make it easier for Wear OS and Android TV users, as well as car owners, to find the apps. Android is not limited to smartphones anymore, and there are other devices that...
Android Headlines
Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices
Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
Android Headlines
Microsoft Teams Will Let You Attend Multiple Meetings At The Same Time
Video conference platforms make attending meetings extremely convenient, not much can help you against conflicting schedules. Fortunately, Microsoft has a solution for this problem. The company is working on a feature for Microsoft Teams that will let you attend two meetings at the same time. Microsoft Teams is the company’s...
Android Authority
This foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with bigger battery, faster charging
There aren't many upgrades over the original model, but it's still a pretty compelling proposition. Vivo has announced the X Fold Plus foldable. It offers a faster chipset, faster wired charging, and a slightly bigger battery. There’s no word on a global release for this device. The Vivo X...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Watch 3 & Active 2 Get Wear OS Watch Faces With New Update
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It brings some Samsung Health improvements and a couple of Wear OS watch faces. No, the devices aren’t getting Wear OS. They remain on Tizen OS and will end their life on Samsung’s in-house operating system. But the company is seeding some new watch faces it debuted on the Galaxy Watch 5 series last month.
Phone Arena
Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs
During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Best Security Apps For Android In 2022-23
When you purchase a new PC, it usually comes with a 30- or 90-day license for antivirus protection. Most people know that when the teaser expires, you should either renew it or choose one of the many available Windows antivirus products. When you buy a new smartphone, nothing similar happens. The phone comes with the default built-in apps; the rest are downloaded from your online account. Nonetheless, malware coders find Android just as appealing as Windows.
Comments / 0