Read full article on original website
Related
Waite Park To Consider Extension on Mining Moratorium
WAITE PARK - (WJON News) Waite Park officials will consider an extension to their current mining moratorium at a special city council meeting Friday. A public hearing will be held on the moratorium extension inside city hall at 4:15 p.m. Last year, the council approved a one-year moratorium on permits...
Election 2022: Two Candidates Running for Cold Spring Mayor
COLD SPRING -- Two people are running for mayor of Cold Spring. Council member Doug Schmitz is challenging the incumbent Dave Heinen. Dave Heinen is seeking his third term as mayor. He also is a retired fire fighter and former city council member. Heinen says he would like to be...
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
Minnesota State Trooper Involved in a Crash With Wrong-Way Driver
RICE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trooper was involved in a Highway 10 crash near Rice late Thursday night. The patrol says the trooper was responding to a wrong-way driver at around 10:45 p.m. when the crash happened. Records show the trooper was heading east with their lights and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota
Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
Sauk Centre Planning Renovation of Old Former Creamery
SAUK CENTRE (WJON - News) -- There is a plan in the works in Sauk Centre to take an old vacant creamery and turn it into a beautiful new space. The Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center acquired the Blue Valley Creamery about six years ago. They were...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Ghost Guns
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man with a record of gun charges in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced that 21-year-old Jay Olson engaged in the manufacture and sale of firearms between the fall of 2021 and April of 2022.
Montrose Woman Dead and Two Others Hurt in Wright County Crash
WOODLAND TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Montrose woman is dead and two people from Winsted were seriously hurt in a Wright County crash Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 110 southwest of Montrose at about 2:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Election 2022: 3 Running for 2 Rockville City Council Seats
ROCKVILLE -- Three people are running for two open seats on the Rockville City Council. Two candidates are incumbents in Bill Becker and Brian Herberg, the third is Julie Heying. BRIAN HERBERG:. Brian Herberg is a life-long resident and a former mayor of Rockville. He says his heart has been...
Election 2022: 4 Candidates Running for ROCORI School Board
COLD SPRING -- Four people are vying for three open seats on the Rocori School Board. Matt Thompson, Jennifer Bohnsack, Rebecca Leis and Kayla Nierenhausen are on the November ballot. REBECCA LEIS:. Rebecca Leis grew up in central Minnesota and move to Cold Spring five years ago. She says as...
Car Hits Deer, Bursts Into Flames in Isanti County
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A woman was driving her car on an Isanti County road on Wednesday morning when she hit a deer. The car then burst into flames. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the driver and her dog were not hurt in the incident. The deer did not survive.
Law Enforcement Holding Disaster Response Exercise in Sartell
SARTELL -- There will be a large law enforcement presence in Sartell for a training exercise this evening. The Sartell Police Department says they are teaming up with Stearns County Emergency Management for a full-scale disaster exercise. The training will include police, fire, public works departments, and other personnel and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business in Waite Park with “Spooky” Display, left me a’MAZE’d. No Need to be Scared!
When you hear about a "spooky" maze the first place that comes to mind is probably a corn maze in a field. Maybe at a park? Guessing however you wouldn't think there would be a maze of some sorts at a grocery store. But that is exactly what I discovered yesterday when I went grocery shopping!
Clear Lake in Pictures [GALLERY]
Clear Lake is in focus on WJON's Small Town series. Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud along Highway 10 and intersecting with Minnesota State Highway 24.
District 742 Candidate Forum Monday
ST. CLOUD (WJON) -- The candidates for District 742’s School Board will face the public Monday. The League of Women Voters is hosting the six candidates at the district’s administration office in Waite Park for a forum at 7:00 pm Monday. These six candidates are on the ballot...
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Tickets Available for the Water Circus at Crossroads in St. Cloud
The Cirque de Soliel shows that have been around for years, mostly in Las Vegas, are known for their crazy stunts, heights, acrobatics and great entertainment. One show, on a much lessor scale than those shows; but still a great show, will wrap up this weekend in Waite Park/St. Cloud at Crossroads mall.
New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell
SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
First-Ever Rockin’ Warriors Ride Raising Money to Fight Cancer
HOLDINGFORD -- Two central Minnesota girls and their families are teaming up to raise money to fight childhood cancer this weekend. Started by Lillian, Rya, and their parents, the first-ever Rockin' Warriors Ride kicks off Saturday and the funds raised will benefit Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More in their work to support families battling childhood cancer.
Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning Issued for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON- News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for central and southern Minnesota. The Advisory includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties. The Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to dip down to about 32 degrees. The Freeze...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0