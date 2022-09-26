ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Waite Park To Consider Extension on Mining Moratorium

WAITE PARK - (WJON News) Waite Park officials will consider an extension to their current mining moratorium at a special city council meeting Friday. A public hearing will be held on the moratorium extension inside city hall at 4:15 p.m. Last year, the council approved a one-year moratorium on permits...
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota

Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Ghost Guns

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man with a record of gun charges in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced that 21-year-old Jay Olson engaged in the manufacture and sale of firearms between the fall of 2021 and April of 2022.
Law Enforcement Holding Disaster Response Exercise in Sartell

SARTELL -- There will be a large law enforcement presence in Sartell for a training exercise this evening. The Sartell Police Department says they are teaming up with Stearns County Emergency Management for a full-scale disaster exercise. The training will include police, fire, public works departments, and other personnel and...
District 742 Candidate Forum Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON) -- The candidates for District 742’s School Board will face the public Monday. The League of Women Voters is hosting the six candidates at the district’s administration office in Waite Park for a forum at 7:00 pm Monday. These six candidates are on the ballot...
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
First-Ever Rockin’ Warriors Ride Raising Money to Fight Cancer

HOLDINGFORD -- Two central Minnesota girls and their families are teaming up to raise money to fight childhood cancer this weekend. Started by Lillian, Rya, and their parents, the first-ever Rockin' Warriors Ride kicks off Saturday and the funds raised will benefit Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More in their work to support families battling childhood cancer.
Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning Issued for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON- News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for central and southern Minnesota. The Advisory includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties. The Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to dip down to about 32 degrees. The Freeze...
