Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

Minnesota Slips In Ease Of Voting Index

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The 2022 Cost Of Voting Index gives Minnesota low marks for voter access. The index places Minnesota 24th in the nation in ease of voting, South Dakota ranks 37th, and North Dakota ranks 10th. While the score puts the state in the middle of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?

UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Local Event Addresses Need For Affordable Childcare In Central Minnesota

WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA. People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
96.7 The River

Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?

I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Ghost Guns

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man with a record of gun charges in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced that 21-year-old Jay Olson engaged in the manufacture and sale of firearms between the fall of 2021 and April of 2022.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Reasons For Apollo and Tech Bathroom Policy

Tech and Apollo High Schools have implemented a e-hall pass system for bathroom use during the school day this school year. Apollo High School Principal Justin Skaalerud and St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. Skaalerud explained the e-hall pass system has been running at the Junior Highs for a few years now. He says it eliminates the paper pass system and allows students to use the computers, they have been issued, to obtain passes that way.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Organic Farmers Can’t Keep Up With Demand

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The demand for organic food is increasing so fast that American farmers have a new problem – they can’t meet demand. The increase in demand for organic food, coupled with the number of organic farmers in America dropping, prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promise up to $300 million to recruit farmers to make the switch.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Rise in Interest Rates Has Some Benefits for Home Buyers

The rise in interest rates has slowed home sales in the St. Cloud area. That according to Craig Erlichman from Premier Real Estate Services in St. Cloud. He explains the rise in interest rates from as low at 2% to near 7% on a 30 year fixed mortgage has created what he calls a "correction" to the market. He says homes just weren't staying on the market long enough before with competition for most homes that sometimes resulted in bidding wars.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Okay, Who Has The Best French Fries In St Cloud?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

