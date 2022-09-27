ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Government
Tom Handy

Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
John Hickenlooper
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Space Force#U S#Gao#Peterson Space Force Base#Redstone Arsenal#Ig#Defense#Foc#Secdef
CBS Minnesota

3 dead, 2 hurt after shooting on St. Paul's east side

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting late Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Case Avenue East at about 4:30 p.m., where they found two injured people outside, and three deceased people inside a residence. Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it is "one of the most complex crime scenes" the department has seen in a long time, and it's not clear if the shooter was one of the five victims."We won't be releasing certain amounts of information tonight to maintain integrity of this investigation," Ernster said. Ernster also said police had been called to the residence 17 times in the past year.The shooting came as a major shock to neighbors, including Letitia Pedersen."Afraid for my grandchildren because they come here, and just tragic," Pedersen said. "I don't know who the people were, but it really doesn't matter. They were people." The deceased are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of the year. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy