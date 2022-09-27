ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting late Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Case Avenue East at about 4:30 p.m., where they found two injured people outside, and three deceased people inside a residence. Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it is "one of the most complex crime scenes" the department has seen in a long time, and it's not clear if the shooter was one of the five victims."We won't be releasing certain amounts of information tonight to maintain integrity of this investigation," Ernster said. Ernster also said police had been called to the residence 17 times in the past year.The shooting came as a major shock to neighbors, including Letitia Pedersen."Afraid for my grandchildren because they come here, and just tragic," Pedersen said. "I don't know who the people were, but it really doesn't matter. They were people." The deceased are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of the year. No arrests have been made.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO