6 Awesome Vintage St. Cloud, MN Items For Sale on Etsy
I love a good Etsy find. It's such a great site for trying to find unique pieces to give as gifts or get a little something to treat yourself. I did a search of "St. Cloud Minnesota" on the site and found a bunch of really cool vintage items from our neck of the woods.
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
twincitieslive.com
The Best Spots to Eat In Minnesota
Minnesota Monthly’s food columnist Sue Zelickson has been writing about the Minnesota food scene since1994. It’s safe to say she is one of the best to listen to when figuring out where to eat!
Business in Waite Park with “Spooky” Display, left me a’MAZE’d. No Need to be Scared!
When you hear about a "spooky" maze the first place that comes to mind is probably a corn maze in a field. Maybe at a park? Guessing however you wouldn't think there would be a maze of some sorts at a grocery store. But that is exactly what I discovered yesterday when I went grocery shopping!
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
St. Cloud Regional Airport Raises Parking Rates
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The cost to park long-term at the St. Cloud Regional Airport is going up. As of this Saturday, the daily fee parking rates will increase to $7 per 24-hour period, up from the current $5. The fee increase is intended to help manage the capacity...
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
Fall Colors! Some of the Best Places in Minnesota to See Them
One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the change of seasons. And this season, Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer, is one of the most picturesque. Lots of people make a weekend out of traveling to see the best that the Fall colors have to offer in the best places. Get out and enjoy... here are some of the best hiking places in Minnesota.
bulletin-news.com
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
A few months ago, heaving spring rains overflowed lakes and rivers, making farm areas impractical for planting. But in most of Minnesota, July produced less rain than usual. As a result, the state, including central and southern Minnesota, is experiencing a drought that isn’t as bad as it was last year but is gradually spreading throughout it.
KEYC
Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
St. Cloud Ballot Question #2: Neighborhood Park Improvements
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- If you live in the city of St. Cloud, you'll find two questions on your ballot when you go to vote this fall. The second question is asking residents for $20 million to make improvements to the neighborhood parks. Mayor Dave Kleis says the...
KEYC
New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
Collegeville Orchard Now Open – Lots to See and Do for Kids and Adults
It's that time of year again... APPLES! Collegeville Orchard in St. Joseph just opened for the season recently, and will be open now 7 days a week from 10am to 6pm throughout the season. Throughout the season the orchard has 25 different varieties of apples. When you see the apples,...
Harvest of Horror Opens 12th Season With New Frights/Attractions
ST. AUGUSTA -- The haunts and frights are coming back to St. Augusta this weekend. Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride opens for the season Friday. Jason Stock has been putting on this Halloween theme event for the last twelve years. He says they strive to bring something new and different every year.
