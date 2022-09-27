Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
Honolulu Council Race: Candidates Vie To Represent Pearl City After Close Primary
In the Honolulu City Council election for the area surrounding Pearl City, Republican state Rep. Val Aquino Okimoto is pitching herself as the fresh face voters want while longtime Democratic politician Ron Menor says his decades as a city and state lawmaker will allow him to be effective. The District...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu looks to fill over 20 vacant board and commission spots
The City and County of Honolulu has over 20 vacant volunteer positions for boards, commissions and committees. Here are the boards, commissions and committees with vacant positions, along with the number of positions in parentheses:. Civil Service Commission (1) Elections Special Needs Advisory Committee (1) Honolulu Ethics Commission (1) Grants...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State to pilot pedestrian safety measure at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Oct. 2, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
Former TV Anchor And Longtime Activist Face Off In Rural Oahu Senate Race
Gil Riviere and Brenton Awa live about as far apart as political opponents can get on Oahu. Riviere, an incumbent Democrat, has a home in Waialua, about 40 miles away from where Awa, a Republican, lives in Kaneohe. The Senate district they are competing for is the largest on Oahu....
Candidate Q&A — State House District 46 — Amy Perruso
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Amy Perruso, Democratic candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
Candidate Q&A: State House District 38 — Lauren Cheape Matsumoto
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Lauren Cheape Matsumoto, Republican candidate for state House District 38, which includes Mililani...
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
KITV.com
Kalaeloa homeless encampment demolished to protect public safety, but dozens are now displaced
KALAELOA (KITV) -- Dozens of homeless people living here in the old Barber's Point air strip were recently displaced and now they say they have no place to go. George Bailey says he and his companions have lived deep in a wooded area filled with overgrown kiawe trees for more than a year, unbothered.
KITV.com
Nonprofit raising awareness about diaper insecurity in the islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi both signed proclamations recognizing this week as "National Diaper Need Awareness Week". Nonprofit, Aloha Diaper Bank, is using this week to spread awareness about diaper insecurity in the islands.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu rail begins emergency scenario drills with first responders
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and Hitachi Rail will conduct trial runs for Oʻahu’s elevated rail system Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exercise drills near the Aloha Stadium Station will be in partnership with the city’s first responders for hypothetical emergency scenarios.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Surging cost of living on Oahu
Star Wars fans unite in Wisconsin to compete with their "light sabers". Also, these professionals don't need gravity to play soccer and they demonstrate. Business News: Really, really, ridiculously rich people. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard looks at the richest people in the world. He includes the richest people...
‘A Career Of Sacrifice’: Honolulu Police Grapple With Hiring New Officers While Keeping Veterans
With the number of Honolulu Police Department vacancies hovering at around 350, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan and police union officials have their own ideas about how to retain veterans, increase recruitment and protect residents. Better pay, affordable housing and flexible scheduling are some of the top incentives when it comes to attracting people to join the force.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
KITV.com
The Department of State encourages passport preparedness for future travel
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel to Japan on October 11 is a good reminder to assess your passport needs prior to planned travel. The U.S. Department of State encourages U.S. travelers to be prepared by knowing their passport’s expiration date and applying well before travel...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
Taxpayers To Cover Legal Expenses For Honolulu Police Officers Involved In Makaha Crash
The Honolulu Police Commission has decided that state law requires that taxpayers pick up the legal expenses in a lawsuit against two officers accused of causing and leaving the scene of a car crash in Makaha that seriously injured six people. In its Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law...
