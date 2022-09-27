ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bills' Concerning Injury News

It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Sign a Player on Wednesday They Desperately Need

The Buffalo Bills are going through adversity over the last week, as the team suffered its first loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this past Sunday. It’s not just the fact they lost, but the way it happened. 21-19 in intense heat that caused a number of players to experience cramping and heat exhaustion. Despite that, the Bills had multiple chances to win and gained nearly 500 yards of total offense.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffalo Bill
WHEC TV-10

Ken Dorsey apologizes for viral reaction to Bills loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. – When the Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, tensions were flaring. It was a game between two AFC East rivals. Players had traded words throughout. And, the Bills lost in the most frustrating of ways, not being able to spike the ball for one last play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#American Football#Pro Bowl News#Afc#Nfc
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy