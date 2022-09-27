Read full article on original website
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Outgoing McLaren driver says F1 reserve role 'realistic' for 2023
Daniel Ricciardo says taking a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season. After McLaren announced in August the early termination of Ricciardo's contract at the end of the season, the Australian has been linked with vacant seats at Alpine, Williams and Haas, along with reserve roles for front-runners Red Bull and Mercedes.
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton feels for fans as Max Verstappen heads for early title
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he felt for the fans ahead of a Singapore Grand Prix that could see Red Bull's Max Verstappen take a second successive title with five races to spare. Last season went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, with Verstappen and...
hypebeast.com
OKX and McLaren Racing Unveil Cyberpunk-Inspired "Future Mode" Livery
Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Singapore Grand Prix and 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren Racing and OKX, the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange and primary partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, have put together a cyberpunk-inspired livery. The bespoke set expressed on the McLaren MCL36 F1 cars serves to celebrate the return to Asia for the doubleheader that returns to the cities for the first time since 2019.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Gran Turismo 7's Latest Update Brings S14 Silvia, Record-Breaking VW ID.R and Porsche Concept
Gran Turismo 7 has received another update, and this one brings a Japanese Domestic Market mainstay: the S14 Silvia. Also joining the roster is the record-hunting Volkswagen ID.R and a roof-free version of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo on the game’s cover. The S14 Silvia will likely be the...
ESPN
Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up
A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
FIFA・
Hyundai N Almost Built A $150,000 Mid-Engined Hypercar
Considering the enduring success of the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI, it made a lot of sense for Hyundai's first high-performance N model to be a hot hatchback too. Under the guidance of former BMW M boss Albert Biermann, Hyundai launched the revered i30 N in Europe in 2017.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
Carscoops
Stellantis Opens 160,000 Square-Foot, 300-Car Exhibition Dedicated To Fiat, Lancia, And Abarth History
Fiat announced today that its Heritage Hub, a new exhibition made possible with the help of the Stellantis Heritage Department, the Municipality of Turin, and the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile, will soon open to the public. The exhibition will be housed at the former Officina 81 at Mirafiori. A former...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan Z NISMO GT4 Race Car Teased In Twitter Image
The 2023 Nissan Z is the hot sports car of the moment. Demand for the Japanese sports car is so high that some dealers have no problem tacking on ulcer-inducing mark ups to Zs that hit their lots. That said, you can imagine that the anticipation for the inevitable higher-performance Nissan Z NISMO variant is simmering at nearly a boil. The automaker is well aware of that anticipation and is taking the opportunity to build some old-fashioned hype with a NISMO-themed tease.
topgear.com
Is the new McLaren Artura a make-or-break car for the company?
It's Woking’s first production hybrid supercar, with a lot riding on its orange shoulders... There have been hybrid McLarens before. The P1, for one, and the Speedtail. But they were limited number, specialist cars. The Artura points the way to the future for the whole brand. It doesn’t shout about its significance. In fact it’s an exercise in familiarity: the nose, flying buttresses, indeed the overall stance, proportions and even the colour. It’s challenging to work out if this is a new car – which must make it a tough sell for existing customers thinking of upgrading.
Top Speed
Nismo DNA Runs Strong in the new Nissan Z GT4 Race Car
Back in June 2022, Nissan unveiled the first Z Racing Concept during the Fuji 24 Hour Race. After three more months, we finally have the first details on the production version, which is scheduled to hit the track in 2023. The new Z GT4 was built by Nissan in cooperation with the Nismo Racing Division. The race car is based on the road-going Z but has been tweaked specifically for track use.
