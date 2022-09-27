It's Woking’s first production hybrid supercar, with a lot riding on its orange shoulders... There have been hybrid McLarens before. The P1, for one, and the Speedtail. But they were limited number, specialist cars. The Artura points the way to the future for the whole brand. It doesn’t shout about its significance. In fact it’s an exercise in familiarity: the nose, flying buttresses, indeed the overall stance, proportions and even the colour. It’s challenging to work out if this is a new car – which must make it a tough sell for existing customers thinking of upgrading.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO