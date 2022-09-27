ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Ricciardo: Outgoing McLaren driver says F1 reserve role 'realistic' for 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says taking a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023 has become a "realistic" possibility for him as he continues to weigh up his options for next season. After McLaren announced in August the early termination of Ricciardo's contract at the end of the season, the Australian has been linked with vacant seats at Alpine, Williams and Haas, along with reserve roles for front-runners Red Bull and Mercedes.
OKX and McLaren Racing Unveil Cyberpunk-Inspired "Future Mode" Livery

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Singapore Grand Prix and 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren Racing and OKX, the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange and primary partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, have put together a cyberpunk-inspired livery. The bespoke set expressed on the McLaren MCL36 F1 cars serves to celebrate the return to Asia for the doubleheader that returns to the cities for the first time since 2019.
Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
Hyundai N Almost Built A $150,000 Mid-Engined Hypercar

Considering the enduring success of the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf GTI, it made a lot of sense for Hyundai's first high-performance N model to be a hot hatchback too. Under the guidance of former BMW M boss Albert Biermann, Hyundai launched the revered i30 N in Europe in 2017.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle

The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
#British
2023 Nissan Z NISMO GT4 Race Car Teased In Twitter Image

The 2023 Nissan Z is the hot sports car of the moment. Demand for the Japanese sports car is so high that some dealers have no problem tacking on ulcer-inducing mark ups to Zs that hit their lots. That said, you can imagine that the anticipation for the inevitable higher-performance Nissan Z NISMO variant is simmering at nearly a boil. The automaker is well aware of that anticipation and is taking the opportunity to build some old-fashioned hype with a NISMO-themed tease.
Is the new McLaren Artura a make-or-break car for the company?

It's Woking’s first production hybrid supercar, with a lot riding on its orange shoulders... There have been hybrid McLarens before. The P1, for one, and the Speedtail. But they were limited number, specialist cars. The Artura points the way to the future for the whole brand. It doesn’t shout about its significance. In fact it’s an exercise in familiarity: the nose, flying buttresses, indeed the overall stance, proportions and even the colour. It’s challenging to work out if this is a new car – which must make it a tough sell for existing customers thinking of upgrading.
Nismo DNA Runs Strong in the new Nissan Z GT4 Race Car

Back in June 2022, Nissan unveiled the first Z Racing Concept during the Fuji 24 Hour Race. After three more months, we finally have the first details on the production version, which is scheduled to hit the track in 2023. The new Z GT4 was built by Nissan in cooperation with the Nismo Racing Division. The race car is based on the road-going Z but has been tweaked specifically for track use.
