Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes has picked out one of Christian Eriksen's qualities that make him so important under Erik Ten Hag.
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
fourfourtwo.com
'He wanted to sell me': Former Tottenham boss makes sensational Daniel Levy claim
Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) head coach Andre Villas-Boas has claimed that chairman Daniel Levy was keen to offload him to PSG (opens in new tab) in 2013. The Portuguese took over at White Hart Lane in July 2012, having been sacked by Chelsea (opens in new tab) five months previously. He ultimately left Spurs in December 2013, but it seems that efforts were made to part ways sooner.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
SB Nation
Thursday September 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray
Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha 'jets in' for crucial match against Nottingham Forest on Monday, with pressure intensifying on manager Brendan Rodgers after a winless start to the season
Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is set to attend his first match in over six weeks this weekend as pressure intensifies around the future of manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester are winless and bottom of the Premier League and Rodgers is under mounting pressure. Srivaddhanaprabha will be at the King Power Stadium...
SB Nation
Former Everton Midfielder Makes Surprise Announcement
At the end of last season Everton saw an exodus of players whose contracts ended or were released by the club. One of those players was Fabian Delph and in a somewhat surprising turn of events, he has announced his retirement on his Instagram account. “So today I announce my...
Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea
Chelsea manager Graham Potter would like to keep assistant manager Anthony Barry at the club.
SB Nation
Chelsea Champions League hero Ramires also retires
In the long and great history of Chelsea Football Club — no, seriously — perhaps no greater goal has ever been scored that the one Ramires (...Santos do Nascimento, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing) produced on a most historic night in Barcelona a little over ten years ago. A goal, a lob of “aesthetic and downright spiritual genius” as Graham reminisced a couple years ago.
SB Nation
Chelsea let go head physio Thierry Laurent as restructuring continues — reports
I must admit I had no immediate working knowledge of who Thierry Laurent was* when I first read the news that he’s become the latest behind-the-scenes staff member to leave the club amid the ongoing restructuring. Sorry, Thierry!. The 57-year-old had been the directory of the physiotherapy department at...
SB Nation
Chelsea looking to hire both a sporting director and a technical director — reports
What Chelsea may look like after the new owners are done with all their restructuring is anyone’s guess, but as far as the football operations side is concerned, it sounds like we are looking to make not only one key hire, but two!. As reported by the Guardian and...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard Both Up For NWFA Manager of the Season
Both Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard are in contention to win the Northwest Football Association Manager of the Year award. The award ceremony takes place on November 7th. Klopp guided Liverpool to the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as a Champions League final and title challenge. Matt Beard helped the women finally get promoted out of the WSL2 and back into the top flight.
Everton defender Nathan Patterson facing over a month out after injury with Scotland
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...
SB Nation
Blackburn Open Up on Failed Move for Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg
As the summer transfer window wound down, 20-year-old Liverpool centre half Sepp van den Berg completed a loan move to Schalke, joining the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan. Schalke, though, weren’t the likely landing spot for much of the window. Instead, his most likely destination appeared to be...
SB Nation
Cityzen Forever: Fabian Delph Announces Retirement from Football
The transfer was not supposed to happen. Leaving your beloved club where you are captain, the leader on the pitch, and treated as a hero is not easy. And so Fabian Delph fought hard to stay at Aston Villa. Despite telling reporters in January 2015, amid interest from Manchester City, that he will not leave Villa Park in the summer, he later moved to the Etihad Stadium in what became a transfer saga.
SB Nation
Graham Potter has made a good first impression on Kai Havertz
While some of the narrative around Thomas Tuchel’s sacking has made it seem like the squad had become increasingly unreceptive to our former head coach’s ideas and motivational techniques, and that some in the squad were not too pleased with his decisions, the overwhelming feeling remains that most players were quite shocked by his sudden departure.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge
Chelsea alongside three other clubs are tracking Sander Berge in the Championship and will be prepared to make an offer if the price is right. According to reports, if any side offer between €35-40m, it will be enough to secure the signature of the 24-year-old. Berge moved to the...
SB Nation
Injury Report: Robertson Sidelined, Henderson and Konate Back In Contention
Liverpool FC will be back in action this weekend, playing host to Brighton at Anfield on Saturday. As expected, Andy Robertson will miss the game as he continues to recover from a knee issue he picked up in the Champions League win against Napoli. Kostas Tsimikas will continue to deputise at left-back.
