Spruce Trees Are Invading the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Our Planet.
We were pushing through head-high willows along a brushy caribou trail, five days into our week-long trek across Alaska's Noatak valley, when my hiking partner, Brad Meiklejohn, startled me with a command. "Stop!" he said. "Look to your left.". I froze—nobody wants to hear a warning like...
Hiker Scattering Father’s Ashes Along Appalachian Trail Found Dead in Apparent Drowning
A 45-year-old thru-hiker on the Appalachian Trail died last week on the New Hampshire border in an apparent drowning. Joe "Kanga" Harvey, of Prentiss, Mississippi, was last spotted heading...
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
The author's mom left Colombia for the US searching for a safer place for her four children to grow up. Now he has moved back for a better life.
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
We don't often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail
Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire's White Mountains, so he didn't yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he'd recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he'd had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He'd even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
The Debate Over Manaslu’s Summit Is Over. Now, Hundreds of Climbers Want to Reach It.
Climbers are flocking to Nepal's 26,781-foot Manaslu this month, and government officials are anticipating noticeably bigger crowds than normal on the world's eighth-highest peak. By September 15,...
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.
Cooler lovers, listen up. There's a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that's right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant
Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
Hilaree Nelson Is Missing on Manaslu After a Deadly Day on the Mountain
Renowned big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on 26,781-foot Manaslu while attempting to descend the peak on skis on Monday. According to multiple reports, Nelson, 49, crashed just below the summit.
Visiting Sequoia National Park Has Never Felt So Precious
63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it's too late. Sequoia is her 58th park visit.
One Solution to Invasive Species: Eat Them
Sea turtles, burrowing owls, ocelots, and manatees are bordering on dangerously low numbers, but invasive species—Burmese pythons, European starlings, feral hogs, and lionfish—are populating in out-of-control numbers. Consider the emerald ash borer, a glittery insect native to Russia, China, and Japan that started popping up in Michigan in 2002, destroying ash trees in their wake. It's hypothesized that the species hitched a ride on cargo ships carrying lumber, and, since then, millions of ash trees have been destroyed in the U.S.
These prefab Slovenian triangular cabins are the ultimate glamping escape
Slovenian company Lushna builds tiny triangular cabins that function as the perfect nature retreat while providing you with the comfort and shelter of a modern cabin. These micro-cabins were designed to create the ultimate natural experience for you without compromising on comfort and much-required necessities. They come in a variety of prefab options – from sauna modules to bathroom modules to various sleeping units. The little units almost merge completely with the natural environments they are placed, functioning as a harmonious extension of them.
WATCH: Bold Squirrel Refuses to Back Down When Bear Goes After Its Food
Nature is full of David and Goliath stories. The huge number of animals that reside in the forest makes it a survival of the fittest. A clip from the Disney+ documentary series American the Beautiful captured a unique moment of big versus small in nature. An angry squirrel is filmed...
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
California's largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
Tagert Mueller Prepared to Plunge Off a 65-Foot Waterfall. Then Came the Drop.
Lower Mesa Falls on Henry's Fork of Idaho's Snake River are well-known by expert kayakers. On one side, the river cascades 65 vertical feet over a cliffside, while on the other, it plunges 30 or so feet down into a gurgling pool of whitewater, which then empties another dozen or so feet to the river below. Kayakers either face two shorter drops, or one giant plunge.
8 National Parks You Can See Without a Car
If you’ve visited a national park in the summer recently you’re probably found yourself in a frustrating gridlock that rivals an L.A. freeway at 5 P.M. And you can’t blame the bison. National parks are experiencing record numbers of visitors, and unfortunately for the environment, record numbers of vehicles. But that’s not to say you need a car to climb El Capitan, hike Angel’s Landing, or survive the hairpin turns on Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road. You don’t. In fact, Yosemite, Zion, and Glacier are just a few of our country’s national parks offering public transportation to mitigate the effects of mass tourism.
The Most Fun Outdoor Fall Festivals in the U.S.
We get it—summer gets all the festival glory. But the celebrations don't quit just because the temperature drops. Toss on a few extra layers, then head out to stuff your face with tacos and tequila, shred on Sedona's famed slickrock trails, or relive the '90s with Eddie Vedder and friends on the California coast. All that matters is that you're having a good time.
How Caffeine Boosts Endurance
Compared to, say, ice baths, it doesn't take a lot of convincing for people to embrace caffeine as an essential performance aid. After all, there's plenty of favorable research, and 90 percent of people already guzzle it daily. Rebranding your morning brew as a pre-race supplement isn't a big lift. But caffeine's ubiquity sometimes obscures the big gaps in what we know about it—including, as a new study from researchers in Brazil highlights, the very basic question of how it works.
Yvon Chouinard No Longer Owns Patagonia
On the eve of its 50th anniversary, Patagonia, one of the nation's most innovative and ethical corporations, is under new ownership. The outdoor apparel maker, founded in 1973...
