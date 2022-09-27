ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail

Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire's White Mountains, so he didn't yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he'd recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he'd had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He'd even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.

Cooler lovers, listen up. There's a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that's right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
ALASKA STATE
Jax Hudur

The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant

Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
outsidemagazine

Hilaree Nelson Is Missing on Manaslu After a Deadly Day on the Mountain

Renowned big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on 26,781-foot Manaslu while attempting to descend the peak on skis on Monday. According to multiple reports, Nelson, 49, crashed just below the summit.
ACCIDENTS
outsidemagazine

Visiting Sequoia National Park Has Never Felt So Precious

63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it's too late. Sequoia is her 58th park visit.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

One Solution to Invasive Species: Eat Them

Sea turtles, burrowing owls, ocelots, and manatees are bordering on dangerously low numbers, but invasive species—Burmese pythons, European starlings, feral hogs, and lionfish—are populating in out-of-control numbers. Consider the emerald ash borer, a glittery insect native to Russia, China, and Japan that started popping up in Michigan in 2002, destroying ash trees in their wake. It's hypothesized that the species hitched a ride on cargo ships carrying lumber, and, since then, millions of ash trees have been destroyed in the U.S.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

These prefab Slovenian triangular cabins are the ultimate glamping escape

Slovenian company Lushna builds tiny triangular cabins that function as the perfect nature retreat while providing you with the comfort and shelter of a modern cabin. These micro-cabins were designed to create the ultimate natural experience for you without compromising on comfort and much-required necessities. They come in a variety of prefab options – from sauna modules to bathroom modules to various sleeping units. The little units almost merge completely with the natural environments they are placed, functioning as a harmonious extension of them.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

California's largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
outsidemagazine

Tagert Mueller Prepared to Plunge Off a 65-Foot Waterfall. Then Came the Drop.

Lower Mesa Falls on Henry's Fork of Idaho's Snake River are well-known by expert kayakers. On one side, the river cascades 65 vertical feet over a cliffside, while on the other, it plunges 30 or so feet down into a gurgling pool of whitewater, which then empties another dozen or so feet to the river below. Kayakers either face two shorter drops, or one giant plunge.
SPORTS
outsidemagazine

8 National Parks You Can See Without a Car

If you've visited a national park in the summer recently you're probably found yourself in a frustrating gridlock that rivals an L.A. freeway at 5 P.M. And you can't blame the bison. National parks are experiencing record numbers of visitors, and unfortunately for the environment, record numbers of vehicles. But that's not to say you need a car to climb El Capitan, hike Angel's Landing, or survive the hairpin turns on Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road. You don't. In fact, Yosemite, Zion, and Glacier are just a few of our country's national parks offering public transportation to mitigate the effects of mass tourism.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

The Most Fun Outdoor Fall Festivals in the U.S.

We get it—summer gets all the festival glory. But the celebrations don't quit just because the temperature drops. Toss on a few extra layers, then head out to stuff your face with tacos and tequila, shred on Sedona's famed slickrock trails, or relive the '90s with Eddie Vedder and friends on the California coast. All that matters is that you're having a good time.
YOGA
outsidemagazine

How Caffeine Boosts Endurance

Compared to, say, ice baths, it doesn't take a lot of convincing for people to embrace caffeine as an essential performance aid. After all, there's plenty of favorable research, and 90 percent of people already guzzle it daily. Rebranding your morning brew as a pre-race supplement isn't a big lift. But caffeine's ubiquity sometimes obscures the big gaps in what we know about it—including, as a new study from researchers in Brazil highlights, the very basic question of how it works.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

Yvon Chouinard No Longer Owns Patagonia

On the eve of its 50th anniversary, Patagonia, one of the nation's most innovative and ethical corporations, is under new ownership. The outdoor apparel maker, founded in 1973...
BUSINESS
outsidemagazine

