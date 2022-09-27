Read full article on original website
Related
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Automotive Suppliers Are Preparing For A Hydrogen Future
Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car. Many have criticized the company...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines
Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GM Turns To Ohio Transmission Plant To Build Electric Motors
The recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, electric vehicles must be assembled in North America. This has set off massive investment in US production plants by automakers who currently build their EVs in other countries. While General Motors already has a significant manufacturing presence, the American auto giant just announced a new investment into its Toledo, Ohio Propulsion Plant, which currently employs 1,500 people.
Carscoops
Jaguar Land Rover Retraining Employees For Digital Age And Electrification
Jaguar Land Rover aims to train some 29,000 people over the coming three years for its transition to electrification. The Future Skills Programme will involve more than 10,000 company employees and franchised retailer employees across the UK trained in the skills required for electrification as well as digital and autonomous cars. A further 19,000 employees around the world will be trained with the same skills.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
MotorAuthority
Volvo's next EVs reportedly include subcompact crossover, mid-size sedan
Volvo is set to unveil an electric successor to the XC90 mid-size SUV on Nov. 9, a vehicle recently confirmed as the EX90. The automaker will then launch two more electric vehicles in relatively quick succession, Stephen Connor, head of Volvo's Australian division, told Drive in an interview published on Monday.
todaysemobility.com
GreenPower celebrates new West Virginia electric school bus manufacturing facility
GreenPower Motor Company Inc, a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, cut the ribbon at its new South Charleston, W. Va. manufacturing facility, the company's all-electric school bus manufacturing operations east of the Mississippi River. The facility expands on GreenPower's current manufacturing footprint with an additional 80,000 ft2, meeting the demand and servicing customers on the East Coast.
altenergymag.com
Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size is Expanding USD 39.6 Billion by 2030
The global automotive fuel cell market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expanding around USD 39.6 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 54% from 2022 to 2030. The global automotive fuel cell market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of...
teslarati.com
Shark Tank-backed Natrion unveils solid-state battery separator with near-zero fire risk
Mark Cuban-backed Natrion has unveiled its latest developments in solid-state battery manufacturing with the new LISIC278 separator in a traditional pouch cell. The separator allows for a higher thermal resistance than other EV batteries, decreasing the risk of fires and combustion. Additionally, the cell showed a 40 percent increase in the charge rate compared to a conventional battery with the same capacity.
Toyota Celebrates 50 Years Of US Manufacturing
Japanese automaker Toyota announced its first North American manufacturing facility back in 1972, located in Long Beach, California. 50 years later, the facility dubbed TABC has helped the auto giant reach legendary standards for reliability and durability. Though the plant doesn't assemble any vehicles, it is the primary producer of parts for the Toyota Tacoma and body components for all past North American-produced Toyota vehicles.
Comments / 0