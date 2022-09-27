ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England

Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
Natasha Jonas fights Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify three world titles | Ricky Hatton-Marco Antonio Barrera farewell event set

Natasha Jonas will aim to win a third world title this year when she fights IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports. Jonas will headline a full BOXXER bill, while Sky viewers will also be able to watch Ricky Hatton's farewell exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on a separate show promoted by Europa Combat on the same night.
Worcester suspension: What caused financial crisis at Gallagher Premiership club?

As Worcester Warriors fight for their future amid major financial uncertainty right across the Gallagher Premiership, many are asking how and why this was allowed to happen. Worcester have gone into administration after being suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union, having missed the deadline to show plans were in place to move forward from the financial crisis enveloping it.
Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled

Rugby league is set to return to a form of licensing under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its long-term ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport on Wednesday.Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League would be scrapped and clubs instead elevated on the basis of their category status, which will be determined by a number of on- and off-field factors.The proposals will only come into force at the end of next season if a majority of the 37 current professional clubs vote in favour at a meeting next month.𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲@IMG have presented their recommendations#SuperLeague— Betfred...
Grimsby 1-2 Carlisle: Kristian Dennis haunts former club in Carlisle victory

Carlisle handed newly-promoted Grimsby their second 2-1 defeat on the bounce by edging their rearranged Sky Bet League Two meeting. Owen Moxon opened the scoring with a stunning low drive, before Kristian Dennis came back to haunt his former club at Blundell Park. Michee Efete was on target for the home team after gift-wrapping Carlisle their second.
Lisa McIntosh: Rugby league pioneer happy to see women's game thriving

Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh. McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next...
