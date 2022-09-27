Read full article on original website
Rugby player reveals he had baby daughter induced early to avoid clash with grand final
A professional rugby player has revealed he had his newborn baby daughter induced this week so her birth didn't clash with his team's big game. Jarome Luai was expecting his third child with partner Bailey Paris Toleafoa, but when her due date edged closer to an important decider match, the couple decided to get things moving along.
BBC
Christ Tshiunza: Exeter's young Wales forward starting to show true form - Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says Christ Tshiunza is starting to show the form they know the young Welsh forward is capable of. The 20-year-old has started all three of Exeter's Premiership matches this season - his first starts in the league - and scored the late winner against Harlequins on Sunday.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal
Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.
‘This guy’s crazy’: Sharks coach predicted Nicho Hynes would win NRL’s Dally M
Nicho Hynes has explained how the decision to employ a mindset coach helped turn Craig Fitzgibbon’s pre-season prediction of a Dally M into reality. Hynes created history on Wednesday night, securing a record haul of 38 Dally M votes to claim the NRL’s top gong, ahead of James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) and Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons).
SkySports
Why Watford's decision to sack Rob Edwards after 10 Championship games cannot be defended
The managerial churn at Vicarage Road is more than just the same old Watford - who once had justification for changing their head coach as regularly as their kits. There were still a few eyebrows raised, but not many, when Watford dispensed with Rob Edwards, their 17th manager in 10 years under Gino Pozzo's ownership, on Monday morning.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England
Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
FIFA・
SkySports
Richarlison: Tottenham forward racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
FIFA has opened an investigation after Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side's second goal...
FIFA・
SkySports
Women's Champions League: Are Chelsea and Arsenal ready to challenge on European stage and topple Lyon?
It's a hot evening in Turin in mid-May. Amandine Henry has just ignited a historic Champions League final with a jaw-dropping opening goal inside the first six minutes. It led to a, somewhat inevitable, Lyon rout. Not for the first time, Les Fenottes were crowned European Champions - a familiar...
SkySports
Mathieu Maynal '100%' stands by time-wasting call on Bernard Foley in Australia's defeat to New Zealand
French referee Mathieu Raynal said he "100%" stands by his controversial decision to penalise Australia's Bernard Foley for time-wasting against the All Blacks earlier this month. The Wallabies were leading the Rugby Championship test 37-34 in Melbourne when Raynal awarded them a penalty close to their own posts with less...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas fights Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify three world titles | Ricky Hatton-Marco Antonio Barrera farewell event set
Natasha Jonas will aim to win a third world title this year when she fights IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports. Jonas will headline a full BOXXER bill, while Sky viewers will also be able to watch Ricky Hatton's farewell exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on a separate show promoted by Europa Combat on the same night.
SkySports
West Ham: Can David Moyes stop Hammers' poor form against Wolves or is change at the top needed?
Walking a managerial tightrope. An analogy that could implicate one of several Premier League bosses ahead of what could prove to be a definitive round of fixtures for some this weekend. Desperation is in the air, none more so than in east London. West Ham's luck is down as they...
SkySports
Worcester suspension: What caused financial crisis at Gallagher Premiership club?
As Worcester Warriors fight for their future amid major financial uncertainty right across the Gallagher Premiership, many are asking how and why this was allowed to happen. Worcester have gone into administration after being suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union, having missed the deadline to show plans were in place to move forward from the financial crisis enveloping it.
Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled
Rugby league is set to return to a form of licensing under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its long-term ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport on Wednesday.Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League would be scrapped and clubs instead elevated on the basis of their category status, which will be determined by a number of on- and off-field factors.The proposals will only come into force at the end of next season if a majority of the 37 current professional clubs vote in favour at a meeting next month.𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲@IMG have presented their recommendations#SuperLeague— Betfred...
SkySports
Grimsby 1-2 Carlisle: Kristian Dennis haunts former club in Carlisle victory
Carlisle handed newly-promoted Grimsby their second 2-1 defeat on the bounce by edging their rearranged Sky Bet League Two meeting. Owen Moxon opened the scoring with a stunning low drive, before Kristian Dennis came back to haunt his former club at Blundell Park. Michee Efete was on target for the home team after gift-wrapping Carlisle their second.
BBC
Lisa McIntosh: Rugby league pioneer happy to see women's game thriving
Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh. McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next...
