Homeless San Franciscans Sue, Charge City of San Francisco and Mayor Harass Unhoused, Violate Their Civil Rights in Cover Up for Affordable Housing Failures
SAN FRANCISCO – The Coalition on Homelessness and seven individual plaintiffs filed suit Tuesday against the City and County of San Francisco and Mayor London Breed, charging their “brutal policing” criminalizes homelessness and violates the constitutional rights of San Francisco’s homeless residents to cover up the failure of affordable housing plans.
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
Man Has Spotty Memory while Testifying in Own DUI Trial
DUBLIN, CA – A trial for a man charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and for driving on a suspended license, both misdemeanors, proceeded this week in Alameda County Superior Court, with a bystander to the alleged crimes as the first witness. In his testimony, the witness...
