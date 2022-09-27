ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
SVG

After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade

Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
HappyGamer

A Creative Pokemon Fan Tries To Make A Miniature Image Of The Eerie Ghost/Fairy-Type Mimikyu

A portrait of Mimikyu by a gifted Pokemon enthusiast, painted by hand on a tiny canvas, has received nearly universal praise. It’s no secret that the Pokemon universe is full of talented painters; many of them specialize in depicting the fully-evolved versions of the most well-known Legendary Pokemon. But as the tiny image demonstrates, Mimikyu does have its share of dedicated followers.
SVG

The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure

For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
Gamespot

A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower

Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia Releases Playable Metaverse Avatars, Set to Launch Land NFT Presale

Cardalonia, a Cardano based metaverse project has released some initial video preview of the playable metaverse characters. You can watch the animated playable character on Cardalonia’s YouTube channel. $LONIA Token Listed On Bitmart. After successfully securing two exchange listings on Bitmart and P2pb2b, Cardalonia team has announced the launch...
packagingoftheworld.com

Fire In The Hole: The Plunderin’ Pirate Game

In early 2021, Dave and Julian of McMiller entertainment set out to create a category-busting tabletop party game that would offer everything from strategy to dexterity. When they approached Jim Kennelly about packaging design, the general concept and gameplay were in place, but they needed help bringing the visual identity to life.
nftevening.com

Funko Pop Launches Game Of Thrones Phygital NFT Collectibles

The latest Funko Digital Pop! NFT collection is here, and it focuses on key Game of Thrones characters. Beginning on Tuesday, October 4th, at 11 AM PT, fans of the popular HBO fantasy TV show can get their hands on these Digital Pop! phygital NFT collectibles, thanks to Funko and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. These collectibles are available exclusively on the NFT platform ‘Droppp’, and prices start at $9.99 for standard packs.
The Independent

Video showing Disney visitors hiding child in stroller to avoid paying admission sparks debate

A video that appears to show Walt Disney guests pushing a young child in a stroller to avoid paying the park’s child admission fee has sparked a debate on social media.In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Monday by a user who goes by @myfrienditsmebarbie and set to the viral “how would they know” TikTok sound, the group could be seen waiting on line to purchase tickets for the amusement park with a baby-sized stroller.The video then transitioned to a clip of the same group standing in the entrance inside the Disney park, at which point the...
Distractify

How Old Is Childe in 'Genshin Impact'? We Look at the Lore for Answers

Genshin Impact is one of the premier action RPGs right now. Gaining success from it's free-to-play model, a big part of the draw of Genshin Impact is the drive to unlock a wide cast of characters with unique abilities, personalities, and backstories. Another big part of Genshin Impact's appeal is its setting in the world of Teyvat and its seven nations, each adding to backstory of various characters in the game.
Polygon

Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio

Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
SVG

The N64 Video Capture Cassette Explained

If you've played a Nintendo 64, chances are that you've run into at least one of the many peripherals that were developed for the system. Everything from the controllers to the console itself got special accessories with added features, be it the Transfer Pak to add connectivity with Game Boy games, the Expansion Pak to double the system's internal RAM, or the failed 64DD to allow for special games to be played on floppy disks. However, one accessory that far fewer fans may know about is the N64 Capture Cassette.
ComicBook

Official World of Warcraft Lich King Frostmourne Sword Replica Lays Waste To Your Wallet

Blizzard is celebrating the launch of the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion with an epic 1:1 scale replica of Frostmourne, the cursed two-handed longsword wielded by Arthas Menethil. There are other Frostmourne replicas out there, but Blizzard went all out with the first officially licensed version, and it has a price tag to match.
