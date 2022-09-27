Read full article on original website
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday. “Whoever ordered this...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Phys.org
New research needed on environmental impact of turbulence from deep-water wind farms
Oceanographers from Bangor University are calling for new research to be done into the environmental impact of turbulence caused by tidal flow past floating deep-water wind farms. The U.K. leads offshore wind energy production globally, with current power generation meeting one third of the national demand (~10GW). New floating offshore...
Futurity
Solar cells on your roof can save a lot of water
Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, researchers report. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, the researchers found. In some states, like California, this saving can increase...
Offshore wind farms are 125 times better for US taxpayers than oil and gas
Economic gains are calculated from lease sale rates per acre.
Can Artificial Intelligence Save These Rare Eagles From Wind Turbines?
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Small in size, sensitive of constitution and with only 130 breeding pairs surviving locally in the wild, the lesser spotted eagle of the Oder delta lives up to its name. In Germany, key questions over the country’s energy future hang on the question of whether artificial intelligence systems can do a better job of spotting the reclusive animal than birdwatchers do.
globalspec.com
Large VAWTs to loom offshore
The contra-rotating vertical turbine is scalable up to 40 MW and 400 m height. Source: World Wide Wind. A novel floating vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) design for offshore wind farms is being advanced by Norwegian startup company World Wide Wind. In contrast to horizontal axis wind turbines, VAWTs accept...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas can’t be replaced by green sources, industry argues
U.S. natural gas industry leaders are amping up calls for the Biden administration and other governments to embrace the energy source ahead of a tough winter for much of the West. Europe's acute energy crisis, the pricey winter facing New England, and California's grid woes illustrate a need to increase...
BBC
Energy prices: Households turning to coal ahead of 'hard winter'
People are turning towards coal and logs to heat their homes after a surge in energy prices. A coal merchant in Somerset said he was busier now than he had been in the past 30 years. One woman making the switch said her guests would "get a blanket rather than...
Chevron and BP evacuate from Florida production sites: Will Hurricane Ian cause pain at the pump?
As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on parts of Florida and Cuba, the safety of millions of people is at risk. On top of the damage that the storm has already caused — and will continue to cause — the last thing residents of that area need to worry about is an increase in gas prices.
agritechtomorrow.com
Applications of Geothermal Energy for Agriculture
Source: Jane Marsh, Editor-in-Chief at Environment.co. Geothermal energy is as old as the Earth, and people have been using it for more than 10,000 years. Evidence shows that Paleo-Indians were the first humans to use this energy from hot springs for cleaning and warmth. In the present day, individuals have found various uses for geothermal energy.
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Hydrogen is emerging as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels such as natural gas, but it may not be as suitable as advocates expect.
Freethink
Waves have massive energy. They could power the planet.
Global energy demand will nearly double in the next 30 years. To meet that demand, we must diversify our energy sources. The amount of energy stored in waves is enormous, enough to power every U.S. household, twice over. Unfortunately, the ocean is a violent place, so wave energy is difficult...
msn.com
Floating Solar Farms Are a Game Changer
Editor's Note: This piece was first published at Reasons to be Cheerful, a non-profit editorial project that features uplifting stories. The sun’s power is virtually infinite — opportunities to collect and make use of it are not. As demand for renewable energy increases, so does the need for places to generate it.
