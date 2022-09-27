ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ewrestlingnews.com

News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More

Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
Bobby Lashley
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – Ringside Physician Chris Amann Gone From WWE

WWE’s Senior Ringside Physician, Dr. Chris Amann, has reportedly departed the company. According to a report from Pwinsider, Amann has finished up with the company after starting back in 2008. He was one of the main people involved in the implementation of WWE’s sports-medicine program and its Wellness Policy.
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match

The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Results for September 27, 2022

The September 27, 2022 edition of WWE NXT presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was recorded in advance on September 14, 2022. Here are the results of the episode, as detailed from SPOILERS of the tapings:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs

There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Ring announcer Dan Masters (real name Dan Henry) has passed away. Masters served as an announcer for such promotions as WOW (Women of Wrestling) and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Reports indicate that Masters was involved in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters worked as an announcer, commentator,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Superstar

The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with now-former leader Edge. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today that WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The "White Rabbit"

One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
ewrestlingnews.com

Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event

It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
ewrestlingnews.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Reveals Who His Toughest Jackhammer Was, More

During a recent appearance on WWE’s “The Bump,” WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg named The Big Show as the toughest person he’s ever hit a Jackhammer on. Goldberg says The Big Show didn’t like being upside down, which made it difficult on him. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com

Two More Names Announced For Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Bound For Glory

We have two more wrestlers announced for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory, which takes place on October 7th in Albany, New York. Heath and Rich Swann join PCO and Gisele Shaw as confirmed names for the match. You can check out the official announcements below:. You...
ewrestlingnews.com

Monster's Ball Match Set For Thursday's Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich are slated to wrestle each other at next month’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York. They got to pick an opponent for each other ahead of time based on a Pick Your Poison stipulation. Grace survived her...
ewrestlingnews.com

News & Notes For Tonight's Episode Of Impact Wrestling, AEW Note, More

Tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV is once again listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems. So if you record the show, make sure to set your DVRs. The Monster’s Ball Match featuring Masha Slamovich facing off against Allie Katch will main event tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Talks WCW Run, Trying To Replicate Mike Tyson's Aura

Goldberg was a force of nature during his legendary run with WCW. Recently, the originator of the Jackhammer spoke about how he tried to differentiate himself during his time there. He would go on to note that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for his character. Goldberg stopped by WWE’s The Bump to talk about his time in Ted Turner’s promotion, and you can read highlights of his appearance below:
