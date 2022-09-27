Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
This Mop’s Clever Design Lets You Clean Floors With Just Water, No Chemicals
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As so many of us are trying to live healthier, greener lives, we’ve been...
domino
How to Clean Outdoor Cushions, Whether They Have Removable Covers or Not
Don’t let an unsightly stain on your patio sectional ruin plans to relax with a post-workday glass of whatever you love. In most cases, knowing how to clean outdoor cushions can save you from buying a replacement. However, the right cleaning method depends on the size and age of the stain and the cushion itself. For instance, does it have a removable cover or is the whole thing machine washable? Is the cushion drenched with spilled milk or is it a little damp from a small drop of sauce? After you’ve sorted through these details, tackle the mess with tips from our style director, Naomi deMañana—she offers up ideas on how to remove spots or dirt from outdoor cushions, whether the stains are newish or set in.
The 5 best cheap vacuum cleaners we've tested on carpeting, smooth floors, and upholstery
We've tested dozens of vacuum cleaners including budget models. These are the best cheap vacuums we recommend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
This camping chair doubles as a carrying tool inspired by a traditional Korean jigae
Single-purpose products have a particular appeal to them. They’re simple to use because they only have a single functionality, so there’s little to no room for misunderstandings or mistakes. These kinds of things can often afford to have more elaborate designs because designers can focus on things other than functionality that is inherently simple and fixed. At the same time, however, these products can also be a waste of space and material, especially when they can do a little more than what they’re designed for. Of course, these different functions still need to present a coherent theme, like this chair and carrying tool that is useful for outdoor activities, whether you’re sitting on it or not.
Brooklinen Just Launched Its Coziest Fall Collection
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.With the brutally hot summer finally turning a corner, it is time to get ready for the crisp fall weather. This means pulling out all the jackets that have been buried in our closets since March, and of course, switching your iced coffee out for a hot one. With the colder weather also comes the need for warm cozy sheets and blankets you can curl up in. Luckily, Brooklinen has you covered with the new Brushed Flannel Sheets in its fall collection. These sheets...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Pro Organizer’s Laundry Room Cabinets Get Beautifully Organized for $125
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
8 best corded vacuum cleaners that only stop cleaning when you do
Though cordless vacuums have replaced corded models in many homes, they often have a smaller capacity and need regular recharging, which makes them less suited to bigger houses. Pet owners might also prefer a traditional machine with a wire to keep their home hair-free without the battery conking out halfway through a deep clean.First, decide if you prefer an upright or a cylinder vacuum. Upright machines tend to be a little heavier but cover large areas quickly and are particularly good on carpet. Cylinder models are useful if you have a smaller property but also if you have a lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This TikTok-Viral Carpet Scraper Completely Purged Lint From My Life
I don’t have a pet. But, as an anemic vegetarian who sheds a lot of hair and owns three shag rugs, I am my own pet. Vacuuming is, or should be, a weekly deal in my Brooklyn apartment; there’s the dust and muck that comes in from the city streets, the errant fluff balls from my cherished Scandi rugs, the fallout from all of my goblincore hobbies (incense blending, sewing, and general witchcraft), and the crazy speed at which my roommate's and my hair tangles into Princess Mononoke monster-esque floor floofs.
9 best car vacuum cleaners to keep your vehicle clean and crumb-free
If you struggle to get your household vacuum cleaner out to the car, or fancy something that’s a bit easier to move around, we’ve looked at a range of models made with car cleaning in mind. Even those of us who deep clean our homes on a regular basis forget to bestow the same treatment on our cars, despite the fact that doing so has never been easier, thanks to the innovative, lightweight vacuums being launched by a wide range of tech brands.So what should you look for when searching for the ideal super sucker for your car? First of...
CARS・
Laundry Day Just Dropped an Ultra Sick Collection of Futuristic Smokeware
It’s a good day to be a 30-year-old Deadhead. Laundry Day, the aesthetic smoking brand whose glass step pipe looks like a mini version of Ricardo Bofill’s Muralla Roja, just got even more aesthetic thanks to a fresh fall rebrand. Becca Blasdel. The company’s best-selling postmodern wares have...
yankodesign.com
This Mount Fuji cutlery rest will have you thinking of Japan at every meal
You have the perfect spread for a fine lunch or dinner with your fine tableware and luxurious silverware. Your linens are clean and carefully pressed, and the scrumptious meal is proceeding perfectly. But then a moment comes when you or your guests have to put down their knives or forks. Maybe you just need a break, or maybe you need to switch to a spoon or other cutlery. Putting down this used cutlery, especially when they’ve been used on sauces or oils, could ruin the atmosphere or, at the very least, your tablecloth. That’s when you’d probably wish you had a way to keep that from happening, and this beautiful cutlery rest is such a solution that not only preserves your table but even adds elegance to your setting.
A 5-step split wood bead wreath for fall
Learn how to make a split wood bead wreath for fall and enhance your seasonal decor with a Scandi-esque addition.
9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry
One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
Comments / 0