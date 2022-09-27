Read full article on original website
Related
visitcolumbiamo.com
Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. Georgia
The 2022 Mizzou Tigers football season continues this Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 1!. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
Georgia vs Missouri by The Numbers: What the Trends Tell Us
When you are looking through the series history between Georgia and Missouri, you'll see quite a hiatus in the timeline. Then, there was a portion of time where Missouri entered the SEC East in 2011, and suddenly began giving Georgia, and others in the conference, a run for their money, taking ...
KCTV 5
Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia. Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach
After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Five-star freshman hints at transfer plans after recent loss
The Missouri Tigers suffered a crushing defeat on Saturday afternoon when they nearly upset the Auburn Tigers in an SEC showdown. Ultimately, Missouri lost 17-14 in overtime. And based on the recent actions from a five-star freshman receiver, it looks like the Tigers might be losing one of their most promising players, too.
Look: College Football Star Freshman Has Fans Worried
Missouri's football program has fallen on hard times in recent years, and now it appears one of the Tigers top recruits could soon be headed out the door. On Monday, star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden fueled transfer speculation after posting a cryptic message to social media and scrubbing his Instagram of all things Mizzou.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blake Baker, Mizzou DC, says Stetson Bennett is 'like a coach on the field'
Missouri football faces a tough task on Saturday in going up against the No. 1-ranked team in college football. Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker is plenty aware of what he has to deal with as he looks to try to outdo a well-oiled machine of an offense that is led by potential Heisman Trophy candidate Stetson Bennett at quarterback.
939theeagle.com
CVB: Columbia hotel rooms are virtually sold-out on Saturday
Columbia hotel rooms are at a premium this weekend, due to Mizzou’s football game against #1 Georgia, the defending national champions. The Bulldogs travel as well as any football team in the nation, and Columbia Convention and Visitors bureau spokeswoman Megan McConachie anticipates many thousands of Bulldog fans will be in Columbia for the game starting as early as today (Wednesday). She tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia “is extremely low on hotel rooms for this weekend.” She says while there are still a few rooms available on Friday evening, Saturday is virtually sold-out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
lakeexpo.com
Larry E. Hawkins (August 30, 1948 - September 19, 2022)
Larry E. Hawkins, age 74, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on September 19, 2022 while he was fishing at Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. Fishing was one of his greatest pleasures. He also enjoyed cooking, hunting, gardening, and hanging out with all his friends. Larry was known to many as “Hawk” and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
kttn.com
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
939theeagle.com
Safety and license plate readers are topics at Missouri transportation conference in Columbia
Hundreds of people are expected to be in Columbia for the next three days for Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which opens Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Cole Duenckel tells 939 the Eagle that 400 to 500 professionals...
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Columbia Missourian
Lack of wealth wealth just might be intertwined with violence in Columbia
I had an interesting conversation the other day with a fellow Columbian about the continued violence and shootings in the city. Her position was that the violence we are experiencing is a matter of a lack of respect that people have. She was convinced that parents have failed to teach their children to be respectful and that the root of the problem lies in a lack of home-training that plagues certain areas of our city.
Columbia Missourian
Award-winning vineyard and winery in Mexico draws visitors from around the state
For 17 years , David Runge traveled across the country as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance . After visiting a friend in Mexico, Missouri, he decided to buy the property next door. Although he was about to retire, Runge didn’t want to spend his days without purpose....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
North County High School apologizes for comments about Battle High School in Columbia
Officials at an eastern Missouri high school apologize for comments a student made about Battle High School in Columbia. North County High School in Bonne Terre broadcast a student-led livestream during their football game with Battle on Friday. During the live stream, one student referred to Battle as a violent team, and said the school “takes kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school.”
lakeexpo.com
Big Bass Bash! Amateur Fishermen Can Land A $100k Fish This Weekend On Lake Of The Ozarks
The Big Bass Bash is back at Lake of the Ozarks! It's the tournament built for amateurs with a chance to win big: the prize for the weekend's biggest fish is $100,000!. Every paid entry into this tournament gets anglers one entry into a drawing to win a brand new Phoenix 818 with a 150hp Mercury engine with Mercury 150 Pro XS. Retail value is $40,000. The drawing will be held on Sunday, October 2 during the Awards Ceremony at PB2 (Grand Glaize State Park). A whole host of extra contests and bonuses give anglers even more chances to win. Learn more here.
krcgtv.com
Menu prices increase at Columbia restaurants as inflation numbers continue to climb
COLUMBIA — Inflation forced some Mid-Missouri restaurant owners to raise their menu prices Tuesday. Increasing costs of gas, labor, food, and supplies dipped into profit margins. Columbia restaurant managers said they had no choice but to raise their menu prices as inflation took its toll on profits. Food suppliers...
krcgtv.com
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
Comments / 0