ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Driving Change draws EV enthusiasts, industry groups to Troutman

EnergyUnited hosted its inaugural ride and drive electric vehicle (EV) event, Driving Change, on Saturday at the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman. Driving Change was the first EV event coordinated by the electric cooperative in celebration of National Drive Electric Week, which began Sept. 23 and lasts until Sunday this year. EV enthusiasts, car owners and industry groups participated in the event to raise awareness of the benefits of driving an electric vehicle.
TROUTMAN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesville, NC
City
Northwest, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Gantt, North Iredell win conference cross country meet

North Iredell’s boys cross country team placed first in Tuesday’s seven-school Western Foothills Athletic Conference meet at West Iredell High School. Maddox Gantt paced the Raiders, who had four runners in the Top 15. Gantt won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 9.37 seconds. North Iredell’s...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Chase, North Iredell dominate against Statesville

OLIN—Garrett Chase erupted for four goals Monday as North Iredell breezed to a 6-2 win over Statesville. The Raiders (6-7, 2-4) scored three goals in each half. Luis Perez and Noah Wittenmyer each scored one goal and assisted another one. William Bush, Isaac Estrada, Reed Hassler and Luis Lopez...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Reunion planned for South Iredell's state championship football team

South Iredell High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team on Oct. 14. The school is hosting coaches, players, cheerleaders, the athletic trainer and athletic director from that season. They will be recognized at halftime of the Kannapolis A.L. Brown game but will have a meet and greet prior to the contest.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Circle of Giving (COG) Women's Organization awards fall semester stipends

This year marks the second year of stipend offerings to past high school seniors previously awarded COG graduation scholarships. Stipend scholarship notices were emailed to previous scholarship recipients graduating high school between 2018 and 2021 in time for start of the fall 2022 semester. Requirements of past scholarship awardees were...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Townnews Com
Statesville Record & Landmark

Margaret Dickens celebrates 100th birthday: Her wish, to live another 100 years

Margaret (Biddy) Dickens recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Margaret Barkley Hubbard Dickens (Biddy) was born in Statesville to Roger R. Barkley and Myrtle Holler Barkley. She was the fourth of seven children. When she was born her older brother said, “She is just a little bitty baby.” Thus, the nickname of Biddy stuck. This is what her close family calls her.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Authorities: NC man filmed himself torturing, killing small animals

A 20-year-old Winston-Salem man was indicted Monday on allegations that he videotaped himself torturing and killing small animals. Indictments and search warrants allege that he submerged small animals in water, set them on fire and dismembered them. A Forsyth County grand jury handed down indictments against Caleb Daniel Dewald of...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy