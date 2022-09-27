Read full article on original website
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Town of Mooresville, Charlotte Independence SC officially open turf fields at Mazeppa Park
The children that make up the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club couldn’t wait for the official ribbon cutting to take to the freshly-turfed fields of Mazeppa Park. When finally corralled together to be a part of the ceremony, they were asked to give a cheer in appreciation for those that made the new fields possible.
'A chance to grow': Mooresville welcomes more space, clearing of air with new facility
Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani stepped to the microphone, looked out to the crowd, over to other members of the Mooresville Police Department, and then back at new police headquarters. “How cool is this?” he excitedly asked the crowd. Tuesday marked the official opening of the Mooresville Police Department’s new...
Driving Change draws EV enthusiasts, industry groups to Troutman
EnergyUnited hosted its inaugural ride and drive electric vehicle (EV) event, Driving Change, on Saturday at the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman. Driving Change was the first EV event coordinated by the electric cooperative in celebration of National Drive Electric Week, which began Sept. 23 and lasts until Sunday this year. EV enthusiasts, car owners and industry groups participated in the event to raise awareness of the benefits of driving an electric vehicle.
ROUNDUP: Gantt, North Iredell win conference cross country meet
North Iredell’s boys cross country team placed first in Tuesday’s seven-school Western Foothills Athletic Conference meet at West Iredell High School. Maddox Gantt paced the Raiders, who had four runners in the Top 15. Gantt won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 9.37 seconds. North Iredell’s...
ROUNDUP: Chase, North Iredell dominate against Statesville
OLIN—Garrett Chase erupted for four goals Monday as North Iredell breezed to a 6-2 win over Statesville. The Raiders (6-7, 2-4) scored three goals in each half. Luis Perez and Noah Wittenmyer each scored one goal and assisted another one. William Bush, Isaac Estrada, Reed Hassler and Luis Lopez...
Reunion planned for South Iredell's state championship football team
South Iredell High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the 2012 2AA state championship-winning football team on Oct. 14. The school is hosting coaches, players, cheerleaders, the athletic trainer and athletic director from that season. They will be recognized at halftime of the Kannapolis A.L. Brown game but will have a meet and greet prior to the contest.
Circle of Giving (COG) Women's Organization awards fall semester stipends
This year marks the second year of stipend offerings to past high school seniors previously awarded COG graduation scholarships. Stipend scholarship notices were emailed to previous scholarship recipients graduating high school between 2018 and 2021 in time for start of the fall 2022 semester. Requirements of past scholarship awardees were...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (10) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Convicted arsonist charged in 2 fatal fires at NC boarding houses. The homes catered to people with disabilities.
A Winston-Salem man has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson after fires destroyed two boarding houses that catered to people with disabilities. Two tenants died, one at each home. Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, was charged on Monday and was being held in the Forsyth County jail with bond...
Margaret Dickens celebrates 100th birthday: Her wish, to live another 100 years
Margaret (Biddy) Dickens recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Margaret Barkley Hubbard Dickens (Biddy) was born in Statesville to Roger R. Barkley and Myrtle Holler Barkley. She was the fourth of seven children. When she was born her older brother said, “She is just a little bitty baby.” Thus, the nickname of Biddy stuck. This is what her close family calls her.
Authorities: NC man filmed himself torturing, killing small animals
A 20-year-old Winston-Salem man was indicted Monday on allegations that he videotaped himself torturing and killing small animals. Indictments and search warrants allege that he submerged small animals in water, set them on fire and dismembered them. A Forsyth County grand jury handed down indictments against Caleb Daniel Dewald of...
