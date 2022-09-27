Read full article on original website
ship-technology.com
Signol partners with Clarksons for carbon platform to reduce emissions
The data is used to analyse ship operations, resulting in improved practices which can reduce emissions. Software company Signol has announced its partnership with Clarksons, provider of integrated shipping services, on its new carbon platform which expects to reduce emissions in the maritime industry by an estimated tens of thousands of tonnes annually.
ship-technology.com
NYK Line obtains ClassNK’s AiP for ammonia bunkering vessel
NYK is claimed to be the first shipping entity in Japan to independently receive ClassNK AiP for an ABV. Nippon Yūsen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) Line has secured approval in principle (AiP) from Japanese ship classification society ClassNK for an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV). The shipping firm is claimed to...
Intelligently Moving Mobile Equipment Toward Zero-Emission Power Sources
Emission reduction and anti-idling regulations continue to proliferate globally. The social and political pressure to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and diesel particulate matter has never been greater. Whether it is the European Commission’s Stage 5 criteria, its Fit for 55 package or the latest edict from the California Air Resource...
CARS・
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
bicmagazine.com
U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds
(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
How a Successful EPA Effort to Reduce Climate-Warming ‘Immortal’ Chemicals Stalled
When Sally Rand, a former EPA official, used to meet with industry executives to discuss an obscure, but incredibly potent and long-lived group of greenhouse gases, she knew how to get their attention. “I call[ed] them ‘the immortals,’” Rand said. “It sort of resonated. It’s like, look, every time it...
The EPA Could Crack Down Even Harder on Heavy-Duty Truck Emissions
Victoria ScottThe Inflation Reduction Act has made the EPA realize it might be able to cut emissions even more drastically.
US News and World Report
U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet
Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
maritime-executive.com
First Offshore Floating Hydrogen Production Pilot Begins Tests
The concept of developing hydrogen offshore linked to wind farms is taking a step forward with the first test unit having been dedicated in France. The Sealhyfe platform was installed on a Wavegem wave energy platform and is now preparing for tests alongside a pier in the port of Saint-Nazaire, France before it is moved to a position off the Atlantic coast for the second phase of the tests.
globalspec.com
A US blueprint to achieve carbon neutral aviation emissions
A blueprint outlining a government-wide strategy for scaling up new technologies to produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) across the U.S. airline industry has been issued by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap is a collaboration between DOE, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the...
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
Burning world’s fossil fuel reserves could emit 3.5tn tons of greenhouse gas
Burning the world’s proven reserves of fossil fuels would emit more planet-heating emissions than have occurred since the industrial revolution, easily blowing the remaining carbon budget before societies are subjected to catastrophic global heating, a new analysis has found. An enormous 3.5tn tons of greenhouse gas emissions will be...
EasyJet switches ‘green’ aviation focus from electric planes to hydrogen fuel
Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has switched its future focus from electric aviation to hydrogen fuel.Chief executive Johan Lundgren has launched what he says is the carrier’s “most ambitious airline net-zero roadmap to date”.Along with the engine-maker Rolls Royce, easyJet is making final preparations for its first hydrogen engine ground tests.The aim is to have an “easyJet-sized aircraft” – carrying around 200 passengers – by 2035.Previously easyJet had championed electric aviation, working with a US firm, Wright Electric, to promote battery-powered flight on short routes by 2030.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “We continue to also work with Wright Electric as...
beefmagazine.com
U.S. beef industry’s better genetics reduce carbon emissions
“General genetic improvement in the North American beef herd is doing a good job of improving emissions intensity. Improving profitability and production efficiency through genetic selection is doing a good job for the carbon footprint of beef,” explained John Crowley, a consultant with AbacusBio Ltd. Crowley was a featured speaker during the 2022 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Symposium June 2 in Las Cruces, N.M.
The Verge
The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse
Ramping up production of hydrogen fuel is now a high priority for the Biden administration as it tries to put an end to the fossil fuel pollution causing climate change. The Department of Energy wants to produce 10 million metric tons of “clean” hydrogen by 2030, according to a draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released yesterday.
The electric vehicle boom depends on mining. Rivian's new chief sustainability officer is tasked with making it responsible.
Rivian hired Anisa Kamadoli Costa in April to lead its climate strategy, including responsible mining.
Nature.com
Cost and emissions pathways towards net-zero climate impacts in aviation
Aviation emissions are not on a trajectory consistent with Paris Climate Agreement goals. We evaluate the extent to which fuel pathways-synthetic fuels from biomass, synthetic fuels from green hydrogen and atmospheric CO2, and the direct use of green liquid hydrogen-could lead aviation towards net-zero climate impacts. Together with continued efficiency gains and contrail avoidance, but without offsets, such an energy transition could reduce lifecycle aviation CO2 emissions by 89"“94% compared with year-2019 levels, despite a 2"“3-fold growth in demand by 2050. The aviation sector could manage the associated cost increases, with ticket prices rising by no more than 15% compared with a no-intervention baseline leading to demand suppression of less than 14%. These pathways will require discounted investments on the order of US$0.5"“2.1 trillion over a 30"‰yr period. However, our pathways reduce aviation CO2-equivalent emissions by only 46"“69%; more action is required to mitigate non-CO2 impacts.
ship-technology.com
EverWind and Svitzer partner on green-fuelled vessels
The partnership aims to deploy one of the first green fuel-powered commercial tug vessels in the Canso Strait, Nova Scotia. EverWind Fuels has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AP Moller-Maersk unit Svitzer for the joint development of green-fuelled vessels. The companies will work together to deploy one of...
Hydrogen has a vital role in low-carbon heating
Your article (Hydrogen is unsuitable for home heating, review concludes, 27 September) gives an erroneous view of green hydrogen’s role in reaching net zero carbon emissions. One of the alternatives favoured was heat pumps, which increase the demand for grid electricity. It is also impossible to retrofit the 24m properties heated by gas with heat pumps in a sensible timescale. Currently, 27,000 are installed every year and it will take 600 years to replace gas for heat. So heat pumps are not the solution.
