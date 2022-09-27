ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Great Bend Post

Analysis: Mount Rushmore of QBs off to a rather rocky start

DENVER (AP) — That Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the loaded AFC West is off to a rather rocky start. Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr all lost their Week 3 games, and Russell Wilson endured a career-high nine three-and-outs Sunday night before he finally flashed the magic that earned him a $245 million extension this month, quieting the Broncos' boobirds.
Yardbarker

Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
Great Bend Post

Wednesday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers’ 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase. Riley Greene struck out, and the Royals decided to walk Javy Báez to pitch to Castro with the bases loaded. He hit a soft grounder up the middle to win it. In the top of the 10th, Alex Lange (6-4) retired Salvador Perez before getting Vinnie Pasquatino to bounce into an inning-ending double play.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

