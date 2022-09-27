Read full article on original website
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Jalon Daniels Receives Pair of Honors for Third-Straight Week
Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels picked up a pair of honors for the third-straight week, being named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List, the organizations announced Monday. Daniels accounted for five touchdowns and 407 yards of offense in...
Bijani: Texans close losses not taking toll, yet
Believing you can win is a major part of the battle, whether the Texans have the players to pull games out or not, is inconclusive at this stage for a number of reasons.
Yardbarker
Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
Wednesday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers’ 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase. Riley Greene struck out, and the Royals decided to walk Javy Báez to pitch to Castro with the bases loaded. He hit a soft grounder up the middle to win it. In the top of the 10th, Alex Lange (6-4) retired Salvador Perez before getting Vinnie Pasquatino to bounce into an inning-ending double play.
Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Texans
With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, many eyes will be on the Chargers. Ahead of the Chargers-Texans game, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 4 predictions. Los Angeles has started the season 1-2, which is surprising following an eventful offseason. The Chargers improved...
Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
Browns bring NFL’s top ground game to Atlanta
Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are fortunate the star defensive end’s auto accident Monday didn’t result in more serious
