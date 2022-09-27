Read full article on original website
Tigers lose starter before game, but bullpen steps up in 2-1 win
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers lost their starting pitcher a few minutes before the game but used seven relievers from a top-notch bullpen to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (62-92) have won five games in a row and can sweep the...
Tigers put 2 players on injured list, including rookie outfielder
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers put two players on the injured list before Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals. One of the injuries we knew about: Right-handed pitcher Matt Manning (right forearm strain) was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night after experiencing arm fatigue during his warmups.
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
Harold Castro in Detroit dugout Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Jeimer Candelario will replace Castro on third base and bat eighth. Candelario is averaging 7.2 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Tigers’...
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
Miguel Cabrera hits 507th homer, Tigers beat Royals 2-1
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera...
Royals have worst non-pandemic home game attendance since 1975
Baseball returned this year with no more pandemic-related restrictions for fans, but they didn’t exactly return in droves to the K. Not counting the last two seasons where attendance was restricted due to social distancing, the Royals had their worst per-game attendance since 1975, averaging just 15,773 fans per game for the year. With the home schedule now completed, the Royals drew a total of 1,277,644 fans, marking a 10 percent increase from 2021, when attendance was restricted in April, but down 13.6 percent from 2019, the last unrestricted year.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers will begin their four-game weekend series with a Thursday night matchup in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami endured a painful extra-innings loss...
Wednesday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers’ 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase. Riley Greene struck out, and the Royals decided to walk Javy Báez to pitch to Castro with the bases loaded. He hit a soft grounder up the middle to win it. In the top of the 10th, Alex Lange (6-4) retired Salvador Perez before getting Vinnie Pasquatino to bounce into an inning-ending double play.
Spencer Torkelson sitting Thursday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Torkelson will take a seat after going 0-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts in the first two games of the...
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter absent Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Carpenter will sit versus the Royals' southpaw. Willi Castro will replace Carpenter in right field and hit sixth. Castro has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and...
John Wathan retiring after 47 years with Royals
John Wathan is retiring after 51 years in professional baseball, including 47 years with the Kansas City Royals. The Royals
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. receives Wednesday off
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Witt Jr. will sit on the bench after Nicky Lopez was picked as Kansas City's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 441 batted balls this season, Witt Jr. has recorded a 9.1% barrel...
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels
Oakland Athletics (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 203 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7...
Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers
Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7...
