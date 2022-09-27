Read full article on original website
Revealed: These are the world’s best airlines
Qatar Airways has been voted the world’s best airline for the seventh year in a row, in a list compiled from millions of consumer surveys taken all over the world.Airline ratings website Skytrax announced the results of its World Airline Awards in a ceremony in London on Friday, naming Qatar as the overall winner across all categories, as well as individual winners for best cabin crew, business class and low-cost airlines.Singapore Airlines came in second in the list, with Emirates following in third place.Skytrax bases its annual ranking on more than 13 million customer surveys from more than 100...
These are the best restaurants in the world in 2022, according to TripAdvisor
On the hunt for some inspiration for your next foodie pilgrimage? Well, hunt no further. TripAdvisor has just announced the grub-centric bit of this year’s Travellers’ Choice Awards and revealed its ranking of the best restaurants around the world in 2022. Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards chooses the best...
This British restaurant has just been named the best in the world
Good news, foodies: TripAdvisor has just revealed its top-rated restaurants to dine at across the globe, and loads of them are in the UK. And the best of the bunch? That would be the Michelin-starred Old Stamp House in Ambleside, which was named the best fine-dining restaurant not only in the UK and Europe, but the entire world.
Jackson Wang returns to Singapore this December for 'MAGIC MAN' tour
Heads up, man of the hour Jackson Wang is set to return to Singapore this December. Yep, just two months after his much-hyped visit to Singapore, when he led promotions for his streetwear brand Team Wang and dropped by Marquee nightclub for an appearance. Concert promoter AEG Presents announced on...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
My family of 3 moved from Washington, DC to Brussels, Belgium, and our cost of living dropped by half without compromising our lifestyle
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I attended grad school in Belgium...
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
Singapore's Changi Airport is going to get a lot bigger as plans for T5 take shape
Details have recently been revealed for Changi Airport's Terminal 5, with officials promising a space that is a social extension of Singapore rather than just another piece of transport infrastructure.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
The world’s longest flights, from London-Perth to Auckland-New York
Air New Zealand has launched a direct route from Auckland to New York City, earning the distinction of being the fourth longest commercial flight in existence. The route, between the US’ east coast and New Zealand’s international hub, covers 8,828 miles, with an average flight time of 17 hours, 35 minutes.Long-haul has been getting steadily longer over the past decade, with record-breaking direct routes from Asia to the US and Australia to Europe pushing nonstop flight times past the 17- and 18-hour mark. “Ultra long-haul” is defined as any flight over 12 hours. While many of these routes are served...
Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1
While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
Singapore’s mega indoor playground Kiztopia opens in Hong Kong
First opened in 2019 at Marina Square, Singapore, Kiztopia is a massive indoor playground that's designed for the little ones to both play and learn at the same time. Now opening its first ever overseas flagship outlet at New Town Plaza, the playground occupies a 12,000sq ft space with 15 themed play areas featuring slides, trampolines, a climbing wall, bouncy castle, swings – the whole shebang.
Sky Circus observation deck in Ikebukuro is closing for renovations
Sky Circus observation deck in Ikebukuro offers spectacular views of Tokyo’s skyline from 251 metres above ground. On clear days you can catch sight of Tokyo Skytree, Rikugien garden, and even Mt Fuji if you’re lucky. But Sky Circus is more than just an observatory. The facility is...
The AA Awards has named London’s best restaurant and it’s a pretty safe choice
Some restaurant awards shine a spotlight on places you haven’t heard of (like the British Restaurant Awards, which handed the top spot to a Bulgarian fast food joint called Happy). And some go for tried-and-true choices that won’t scare the horses. This year, the AA Hospitality Awards fall squarely into the latter category. They’ve named Chez Bruce as London’s Restaurant of the Year, adding to a pile of gongs that already includes a Michelin star, and coming out on top in a 2007 Harden’s Guides poll.
Top surfers take to the waves in Istria
The Jugo wind may interrupt life for many, but for some of Croatia’s top surfers, these conditions are perfect to take to the waves and ride them. The country’s classic surfing spots are at Viganj on Pelješac in Dalmatia and the far southern tip of Istria. There, off Ližnjan, PIXSELL photographer Šrečko Niketić took these amazing action shots when the Jugo wind roared over the Adriatic.
The 11 best places to travel in October 2022
From ice hockey to Halloween dogs, bask in some serious adventure at one of the best places to travel in October. October is a fantastic time to travel. Why? Well, we’ll be here all day if we try and detail all the reasons, but take the 11 places listed below as a good indication of the magic on offer. Autumn is a gorgeous time of year no matter where you are, but there is something remarkable about these spots that needs to be seen to be believed.
Delicious USA returns to Hong Kong to celebrate American food
Now running in its fourth year in Hong Kong, Delicious USA – organised annually by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) / Agricultural Trade Office (ATO) in Hong Kong – returns to various local dining destinations to highlight the year’s best American produce. From now until October 16, enjoy quality ingredients from the USA prepared in delectable dishes by numerous chefs in the city. Dishes will showcase sustainable, versatile, and quality-assured products from American farms, ranches, and fishing waters, including meat, seafood, dairy, seafood, fruit, nuts, and wines.
Best new hotels to check out in Kyoto 2022
From budget-friendly newcomers to luxury properties. With Japan lifting its limit on daily arrivals on October 11 to welcome tourists worldwide, and the announcement of Hong Kong's new '0+3' measure, which sees the cancellation of mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals, legions of people have been rushing to flight-booking websites to snag tickets, book hotels, and fly to one of our favourite travel destinations – Japan.
The best places to watch the Zagreb Marathon
Streets throughout central Zagreb will shut down this upcoming Saturday, October 1 for the 30th annual Zagreb Marathon. The main event begins at 3pm and the route snakes east-west across Zagreb, passing several iconic landmarks. The marathon will make two laps around the city and happen concurrently with a half-marathon...
