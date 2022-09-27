Read full article on original website
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
I'm a huge Taco Bell fan, but after trying Del Taco for the first time I now prefer the West Coast chain
Though the chains are similar, I was impressed by Del Taco's fresh ingredients, housemade guacamole, and plant-based protein.
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18. You can count on the faux holiday to land you a whole lot of deals on burgers. Those discounts are going to come from restaurants all over the place. Fast food chains like McDonald's are going to have deals. Fast casual spots like Wayback Burgers will be slinging offers. And so will local restaurants. Whatever you're looking for, burger-wise, you're likely to find it on National Cheeseburger Day.
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
Krispy Kreme's Latest Collection Puts A Twist On Its Classic Flavors
If a group of Krispy Kreme fans were banished to a deserted island and forced to choose only one donut flavor to eat for the rest of their days, we have no doubt that many of them would hitch their wagon to the original glazed ring. But the chain is no one-trick pony. An assorted box of a dozen donuts from the purveyor could contain anything from apple fritters to dulce de leche to powdered cinnamon cake, just to name a few (per Krispy Kreme).
The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok
If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
Food Beast
Baskin-Robbins Unveils Its Spiciest Ice Cream Flavor Yet
Baskin-Robbins is introducing a bold and intense new ice cream as its Flavor of the Month for October: Spicy ‘n Spooky. This unique new flavor is a first of its kind for Baskin-Robbins, as it will be the brand's spiciest flavor yet. Spicy 'n Spooky is here to strike...
Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Fast Casual Restaurant
Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's) Mexican food has long been a favorite of many people living in the United States. With Mexico being on the southern border, Mexican restaurants have been plentiful throughout the United States.
CNET
National Coffee Day 2022: Free Coffee at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Peet's and More
National Coffee Day is Thursday, Sept. 29, when baristas across the country will be handing out free java and offering deals on drinks, bags of coffee beans and more. Take advantage of giveaways and specials all day at your local coffee house and national chains like Dunkin', Peet's and Krispy Kreme. (If you're slow on the uptake, some deals extend through Oct. 1, International Coffee Day.)
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu
Taco Bell is resurrecting another one of its most popular menu items for a limited time to California with three options. Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite menu item to CaliforniaCredit: Adobe.
New Starbucks drink combines coffee with lemonade
Photo of Starbucks CupsPhoto by Kevs (Creative Commons) There is no doubt that Starbucks has a wide variety of drinks available to customers. Customers can customize their drinks to make unique drinks such as the Banana Cream Pie Frappucino which is really a Vanilla Bean Cream Frappucino and a pump of hazelnut syrup and sliced banana. While that is a very unique combination, it's easy to see how that might actually taste really good.
Fox40
BJ’s National Beer Day and The New Pizookie
If brand-new Pizookie® Passes and the return of the fan-favorite Peanut Butter S’mores Pizookie® weren’t enough, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is excited to keep the party going with a new promotion for Pizookie® fanatics and newcomers alike! Starting October 1st, ALL Pizookies® will be just $5 for a limited time only. Yes, you read that right—EVERYONE can feed their sweet tooth for just FIVE. DOLLARS.
Food Beast
OREO Reveals Snickerdoodle as its Newest Cookie Flavor
OREO took a creative approach to reveal their latest cookie flavor, dropping hints via their Twitter account. If you paid attention and caught it, then you saw that the first word of their last 8 tweets cryptically revealed “Our Next OREO Cookie Flavor Is Snickerdoodle." And there it is....
The Best Travel Coffee Makers For a Better Brew, Anywhere You Go
Getting your fix on the go can be tough if you’re a coffee obsessive. Patronizing the local cafes is always a great idea, but sometimes, you need a cup of coffee before your first cup of coffee. And if you’re camping or staying in a remote cabin, your morning Blue Bottle run might be out of the question. If that sounds like you, then you’ve probably wondered what the best ways to make coffee on the go are. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite travel coffee makers, based on research and personal experience. The kind of travel coffee maker that’s...
Enjoy National Coffee Day by trying a brand new coffee drink
woman drinking coffeeAndrea Piacquadio from Pexels. Happy National Coffee Day! Did you know that according to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every single day?
Whole Foods Is Getting A Trendy Tepache Beverage Brand
For years, it seemed like if you went to a friend's house and asked for something to drink, they'd open the fridge to reveal a selection of icy cold sodas. In the year 2000, the average person drank 49.3 gallons of soda pop a year, according to ThoughtCo. But The New York Times reports that in the last 20 years, soda sales have dropped more than 25 percent and are still in decline. So what exactly are people drinking these days when they want something fizzy and refreshing?
